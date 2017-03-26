by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur can count themselves lucky for qualifying for the girls’ final of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships.





In their last Group X match, KL were beaten 1-2 by Penang but they managed to scrape into the final on a one-goal difference.



All the three teams – KL, Penang and Selangor – were level on three points after the completion of the group matches.



KL ended up with a superior goal difference (3-2).



Selangor were even (4-4) and Penang had a minus one-goal difference (4-5).



KL will play Sabah in today’s final today while Johor and defending champions Selangor will clash for third place.



Yesterday, Penang looked well on the way to the final after taking a 2-0 lead by the 26th minute.



Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Nur Anis Adilah Azmi added the second in the 26th minute.



But the match was halted due to heavy rain and the match only resumed 90 minutes later.



It allowed KL to regroup and they managed to score the all-important goal – by Nurhanani Abdullah in the 33rd minute – to reach the final.



In a Group Y match, Johor beat Negri Sembilan 3-1 to stay on track for a podium finish.



Sabah had earlier qualified for the final after wins over Johor (2-1) and Negri Sembilan (3-0).



The Star of Malaysia