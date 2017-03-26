By Elizabeth Mburugu





Chase Amira celebrate after scoring against Multimedia when they played Women National League at City Park. Amira scored 12-1. ON 25/03/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Amira Sailors bounced back from a disappointing start to the season to thrash returnees Multimedia University 12-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match played at City Park Stadium yesterday.





Amira who finished third behind champions Telkom Orange and Strathmore University Scorpions in their debut last season are seeking to improve their performance this season.



Susan Oketch who was instrumental for Amira last season was superb netting four goals two in each half as her side crushed the Rongai-based students. Captain Lorraine Nondi and Mitchelle bagged a brace each.



Nondi told Feverpitch they worked on the mistakes that saw them lose 3-0 to champions Orange in the season opener.



“We learnt a lot from our opening match and I’m glad the lessons did us good because it is after correcting our mistakes that we were able to play well today.



“We worked on ball possession, defence and attack unlike in the tie against Orange where we failed in all aspects of the game,” Nondi said.



She added that going forward their main aim is to create more chances and utilise them.



Yvette Kanyandong put Amira in the lead two minutes into play catching Multimedia goalie Faith Morei and her backline flat-footed.



The students then displayed some good defending in the next ten minutes containing the goal hungry Amira and thwarting all their efforts for a second goal.



Coming from the bench, three minutes was all Oketch needed to slot in a second by the quarter hour mark.



The sailors intensified their hunt for goals and Mboya put her name on the score sheet in the 23rd minute. Oketch added her second a minute later hitting the board from a Leah Omwandho pass.



Amira were not ready to leave anything to chance as they sought to complete the job in the first half.



Nondi ensured that her side had a comfortable lead netting her first and fifth for her team in the 31st minute. Mboya completed her brace a minute to the break to give her team a 6-0 advantage.



Margret Macharia added a seventh goal five minutes into the second half as they continued to dominate the students.



However, Amira goalkeeper Racheal Kerubo who had not been tested was caught unawares after a lapse in their defence and Esther Chamchui pulled one back for Multimedia in the 48th minute.



Good coordination between Oketch, Omwandho, Julie Koloni and Pauline Naise paid off as Oketch hit the board in the 53rd minute for her third goal.



After several fruitless attacks Omwandho finally got it right in the 61st minute with Nondi converting a penalty corner two minutes later.



