By BRIAN YONGA





A ruthless Chase Amira side on Saturday thrashed Multimedia University (MMU) 12-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





Four goals from striker Susan Oketch set the bankers on their way to a comfortable victory in the lop-sided encounter.



Kenyan international Lorraine Nondi and Mitchelle Mobye grabbed braces each as Amira bounced back from their opening weekend defeat to champions Telkom Orange in style.



There were also goals for Yvette Kanyandong, Margaret Macharia, Leah Omwando and Pauline Naise as Amira claimed their first win of the season.



PULLED A GOAL BACK



Esther Chamchui pulled a goal back for the students but it proved to be a consolation in a match they were clearly second best.



Amira coach Linet Onyango was left purring after the huge win, demanding for such performances in upcoming matches.



“In our first match we were a bit timid but today we showed our true colours. We moved the ball well, attacked at every chance we got and our strikers buried the chances created,” a delighted Onyango told Sunday Nation Sport.



Her opposite number Vincent Mutembei conceded defeat. “We allowed them too much room to boss around and paid the price for being lethargic. I think we showed them too much respect but they were better than us in all areas during the match,” Mutembei said.



Having lost their opening match 3-0 to champions Telkom Orange two weeks ago, Amira were determined to make amends in the 12 noon encounter.



Multimedia, who are returning to the league after almost three years, were also chasing their first win after losing 1-0 to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT)A in their opener.



The students were punished in the second minute after a defensive lapse allowed midfielder Kanyandong to fire past keeper Faith Morei.



It was 2-0 at the quarter hour mark after a sweeping move from Amira saw Oketch score her first of the match with a brilliant field goal. Four more goals were to follow in a disastrous half for the Rongai-based side as Amira took a healthy 6-0 lead at the break.



The goals continued five minutes after the break with Macharia lobbing the onrushing Morei after a nice pass by Naise.



Amira keeper Rachel Kerubo, who had little to do in the match all afternoon, was called into action in the 48th minute. She did well to keep away Rachel Nduto’s shot but Chamchui scored from the rebound.



In the men’s National League, Parkroad Tigers beat Daystar University 3-1 at the same venue.



Daily Nation