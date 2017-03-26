Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

JH side
T&T tackle Switzerland

Published on Sunday, 26 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
Trinidad and Tobago men’s senior hockey team are set to meet Switzerland tonight from 8 p.m. on the second day of the FIH Men’s World League Round 2 tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.



While local stickmen began their campaign last night against Russia, the USA and Chile posted victories yesterday morning on the opening day.

No.33 world-ranked T&T will tackle No.30 ranked Switzerland in the last of four preliminary round-robin matches today.

Teams

Trinidad and Tobago from: Aidan de Gannes, Marcus Pascal, Kwandwane Browne, Stefan Mouttet, Daniel Byer, Keiron Emmanuel, Darren Cowie (Captain), Marcus James, Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Jordan Reynos, Tariq Marcano, Kristien Emmanuel, Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), Kwasi Emmanuel (goalkeeper), Jordan Vieira, Dylan Francis, Teague Marcano.
Switzerland

From:Jonas Verest (goalkeeper), Michael Kauffer (goalkeeper), Patrick Muller (Captain), Gael Wyss-Chodat, Fabio Marelli, Manuel Keller, Jan Hudle, Yves Morard, Fabio Reinhard,Oscar Luscher, Nicholas Steffen, Marco Michel, Florian Feller, Lars Horvath, Boris Stomps, Jonathan Appel, Sebastian Schneider, Martin Greder

Yesterday’s results

Canada 4 (Keegan Perreira 10th, Gabriel Ho-Garcia 19th, Scott Hupper 44th (pen. stroke), Gordon Johnston 55th) USA 2 (William Holt 46th, Ruben Van Dam 55th).
Chile 2 (Diego Ordonez 10th, Ricardo Achondo 46th) Barbados 1 (Akeem Rudder 42nd)

Today’s matches

A - USA vs Barbados, 1.15 pm
A - Chile vs Canada, 3.30 pm
B - Russia vs Japan, 5.45 pm
B - Switzerland vs T&T, 8 pm

Trinidad & Tobago Express

