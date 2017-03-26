Nigel Simon



The trio of Canada, Chile and Japan all flicked off their campaign in the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, with contrasting wins, yesterday.





Playing in the opening match of the tournament, Canada settled quickly against North American neighbours USA in their Pool A clash and took the lead in the tenth minute through Keegan Pereira via a penalty-corner which it held until the end of the first quarter before Gabriel Ho-Garcia made it 2-0 four minutes into the second 15th-minutes quarter from field goal play.



A minutes before the end of the third period, Canada extended its advantage to 3-0 courtesy its captain and most capped player (245 matches) Scott Tupper with a well taken penalty-stroke before USA’s second mast capped player Holt Williams (107 matches) finally got his team on the scoreboard a minute into the final quarter.



Any chances of a USA comeback was thwarted in the 55th minute when Gordon Johnston made it 4-1 for the 11th world ranked Canada while USA, 29th, grabbed a second item within seconds of the restart through Ruben Van Dam, his first international goal on debut.



South Americans, Chile had a much tougher time on its hands with Barbados and came away with a hard fought, 2-1 triumph to lie second at the end of the first day in Pool A, on goal-difference.



Diego Ordonez fired 26th ranked Chile ahead in the tenth minute which it held until Akeem Rudder scored from a penalty-corner in the 42nd to get the Bajans, rated 49th in the world, level, but four minutes later, Ricardo Achondo got the decisive item for Chile.



In Pool B, 16th ranked Japan used a hat-trick from Kenta Tanaka to blank 30th ranked Switzerland 3-0, while host 33rd ranked T&T closed out the first day of competition versus Russia, ranked 22nd.



Today, matches continue from 1.15pm with USA and Barbados squaring off in a clash of first day losers followed by Chile and Canada at 3.30 pm with top spot in Pool A up for grabs.



Russia and Japan will flick off Pool B action from 5.45pm before the Darren Cowie-led “Calypso Stickmen” meet Switzerland from 8 pm.



At the end of the round-robin stage on Tuesday, the finishing positions will determine the line-up for the quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday.



On conclusion of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify to the Hockey World League Semifinals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) which will be held in June and July this year where those coveted berths at the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 in India are up for grabs.



So far Dhaka (Malaysia, China) and Belfast (Ireland, France) have seen four teams qualify for the Hockey World League Semifinals, being joined in the World Cup qualifier phase by the two highest ranked of the third placed finishers from those three events. Egypt finished in third in Dhaka and in Belfast, Scotland was third.



The Trinidad Guardian