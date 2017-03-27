Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Little change at the top of the tables

Published on Monday, 27 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments



There’s little change at the top of the Scottish National League 1 tables; in the men`s league Bromac Kelburne are still two points in front of Grange while Grove Menzieshill have the same advantage over Edinburgh University in the women`s competition.



There seems to be no stopping Bromac Kelburne in their quest to retain the first division championship, they beat bottom side Gordonians 2-0 in Aberdeen, Ross McIntyre and Josh Cairns were on target.

The Paisley side remain two points ahead of second placed Grange despite their 6-3 victory over Uddingston. The Edinburgh side opened up a two goal lead through Dominic Wild at a penalty corner and an open play strike from Irishman Frank Ryan.

The Lanarkshire side dragged themselves back into the contest with a goal by Mahmet Berry and should have reached the interval level but Steven Percy missed from the spot.

In the second half Duncan Riddell and then Ali Irvine, with a clever turn and shot, added two more for Grange, but Uddingston kept in touch through Berry again and Tom Hyndman.

With the score poised at 4-3 Grange put their foot on the pedal and sealed the three points with further strikes by Ryan again and Todd Mills with a flick that flew into the roof of the net.

Third placed Grove Menzieshill were certainly not at their best but finally managed to see off the challenge of Hillhead with a 2-1 victory.

Craig Paterson put the Glasgow side ahead at the interval with a penalty corner conversion, but the Taysiders rallied in the second half with strikes from Paul Martin with a fierce reverse stick shot and Adam Fallis with a deflection at a penalty corner for the three points.

Western Wildcats made the biggest progress of the day with a 4-0 win over Clydesdale at Titwood. As a result Harry Dunlop`s charges move up several places to fifth and now have a very realistic chance of a top four place.

The Wildcats were two up at the interval, Andrew McConnell opened with a reverse stick shot after a fast break, then Rob Harwood doubled the tally with a deflection over the goalkeeper

In the second half Adam McKenzie added a third with a penalty corner strike that went in off the goalkeeper and Niall Sommerville finished off with another deflection at a set piece.



In women`s National League 1 Grove Menzieshill maintained pole position with a 2-0 victory over city rivals Dundee Wanderers, the catalyst was two goals on either side of halt-time by Sarah Jamieson.

Edinburgh University kept up the pressure on Grove Menzieshill after beating Hillhead 11-0, Amy Brodie was the main striker with four in the victory.

Milne Craig Western remain in third spot after seeing off Kelburne 4-0, the goals came from Fiona Burnet, Fiona Bruce, Emma McGregor and Heather Howie.

Wildcats left CALA at the foot the table with a 6-1 win in Edinburgh, Emma McDermaid score twice and the others came from Lucy Findlay, Rona Stewart, Kirsten Cannon and player/coach Kareena Cuthbert.

Watsonians pulled themselves further out of the relegation zone with 5-0 win over Erskine Stewart`s Melville and they now reside in sixth place, seven points in front of the next side.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.