



There’s little change at the top of the Scottish National League 1 tables; in the men`s league Bromac Kelburne are still two points in front of Grange while Grove Menzieshill have the same advantage over Edinburgh University in the women`s competition.





There seems to be no stopping Bromac Kelburne in their quest to retain the first division championship, they beat bottom side Gordonians 2-0 in Aberdeen, Ross McIntyre and Josh Cairns were on target.



The Paisley side remain two points ahead of second placed Grange despite their 6-3 victory over Uddingston. The Edinburgh side opened up a two goal lead through Dominic Wild at a penalty corner and an open play strike from Irishman Frank Ryan.



The Lanarkshire side dragged themselves back into the contest with a goal by Mahmet Berry and should have reached the interval level but Steven Percy missed from the spot.



In the second half Duncan Riddell and then Ali Irvine, with a clever turn and shot, added two more for Grange, but Uddingston kept in touch through Berry again and Tom Hyndman.



With the score poised at 4-3 Grange put their foot on the pedal and sealed the three points with further strikes by Ryan again and Todd Mills with a flick that flew into the roof of the net.



Third placed Grove Menzieshill were certainly not at their best but finally managed to see off the challenge of Hillhead with a 2-1 victory.



Craig Paterson put the Glasgow side ahead at the interval with a penalty corner conversion, but the Taysiders rallied in the second half with strikes from Paul Martin with a fierce reverse stick shot and Adam Fallis with a deflection at a penalty corner for the three points.



Western Wildcats made the biggest progress of the day with a 4-0 win over Clydesdale at Titwood. As a result Harry Dunlop`s charges move up several places to fifth and now have a very realistic chance of a top four place.



The Wildcats were two up at the interval, Andrew McConnell opened with a reverse stick shot after a fast break, then Rob Harwood doubled the tally with a deflection over the goalkeeper



In the second half Adam McKenzie added a third with a penalty corner strike that went in off the goalkeeper and Niall Sommerville finished off with another deflection at a set piece.







In women`s National League 1 Grove Menzieshill maintained pole position with a 2-0 victory over city rivals Dundee Wanderers, the catalyst was two goals on either side of halt-time by Sarah Jamieson.



Edinburgh University kept up the pressure on Grove Menzieshill after beating Hillhead 11-0, Amy Brodie was the main striker with four in the victory.



Milne Craig Western remain in third spot after seeing off Kelburne 4-0, the goals came from Fiona Burnet, Fiona Bruce, Emma McGregor and Heather Howie.



Wildcats left CALA at the foot the table with a 6-1 win in Edinburgh, Emma McDermaid score twice and the others came from Lucy Findlay, Rona Stewart, Kirsten Cannon and player/coach Kareena Cuthbert.



Watsonians pulled themselves further out of the relegation zone with 5-0 win over Erskine Stewart`s Melville and they now reside in sixth place, seven points in front of the next side.



Scottish Hockey Union media release