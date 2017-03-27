Three Rock Rovers moved top of the men’s EY Hockey League with back-to-back wins over the weekend, winning a controversial tie with Pembroke on Saturday before running up a 4-1 victory over Instonians.





It means they lead the way from Banbridge by a point but have played a game extra than the Co Down side.



Rovers’s Saturday win came courtesy of a last minute penalty corner goal from Luke Madeley, dragging home from a hotly debated set piece.



Three Rock had led 3-0 after 19 minutes but Pembroke fought back via Harry Spain, Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern to level with 25 minutes to go before the late drama. Sunday’s win was a simpler affair, Mitch Darling scoring twice in a 4-1 result.



For Inst, that compounded a rough weekend, falling 6-0 on Saturday to Railway Union, leaving them seven points adrift at the bottom with only four games left.



Banbridge summoned a late winner, too, as they beat Cork C of I 2-1 in Garryduff with Fraser Mills grabbing the vital goal.



Neil Gilmore scored a very early first goal only for Julian Dale to tie things up at 1-1 at half-time before Mills won the day.



The result gave Monkstown the chance to return to the top four and they did so in emphatic style, hammering UCD 8-1 with seven different scorers on the mark.



Lisnagarvey stay in third place, four points off leaders Rovers, thanks to a 4-0 win over Glenanne at Comber Road with James Lorimer netting a double.



Next week sees a reduced schedule with only three games on the card due to Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup final between Monkstown and Banbridge. In their absence, Three Rock Rovers meet Railway Union with the chance of moving four points clear at the top.



Day 15 results: Monkstown 8 (D Carson 2, A Ward, L Cole, S Hyland, K Lynch, K Smith, S Cole) UCD 1 (J Duncan); Railway Union 6 (K Springett 2, M English 2, A O’Callaghan, R Forrest) Instonians 0; Cork C of I 1 (J Dale) Banbridge 2 (F Mills, N Gilmore); Pembroke 3 (H Spain, K Shimmins, A Sothern) Three Rock Rovers 4 (B Walker, J Walker, L Madeley, C Empey); Lisnagarvey 4 (J Lorimer 2, M Nelson, N Glassey) Glenanne 0Sunday: Instonians 1 Three Rock Rovers 4 (M Darling 2, B Walker, C Empey)



Monkstown 8 (D Carson 2, A Ward, L Cole, S Hyland, K Lynch, K Smith, S Cole) UCD 1 (J Duncan)



Monkstown’s charge back into the playoff continued apace with a second big win over UCD in 2017 – the other coming in the Irish Senior Cup semi-final – as they hit the front in the third minute and never looked back. Davy Carson intercepted an aerial clearance before firing home a fiercely struck reverse-stick shot. UCD did earn four corners in that opening period but David Fitzgerald fronted up well in his first EYHL game of the season. The returning Andrew Ward made it 2-0 in the 20th minute before Stephen Cole added a stroke three minutes later for 3-0. UCD got a lifeline via Jeremy Duncan from a corner rebound but trailed 3-1 at the break. And the game was put to bed in the third quarter from a Karl Smith corner rebound and a Lee Cole finish at the back post following a flowing move. With UCD suffering two yellow cards in the closing quarter, Monkstown added more pain with further goals for Karl Lynch, Sam Hyland and Carson’s second.



Railway Union 6 (K Springett 2, M English 2, A O’Callaghan, R Forrest) Instonians 0



Railway Union moved back out of the relegation playoff place with a 6-0 win over Instonians, a result that moves them up to eighth while Inst drop seven points away from safety. Mark English put them 1-0 up at Park Avenue in the first quarter before Kieran Springett added a second with a corner drag-flick. English exchanged passes with Fergal Keaveney before banging home the third goal for a 3-0 half-time lead. Adam O’Callaghan and Richard Forrest scored in quick succession for a five-goal lead and Springett completed a vital win for the Sanymount side.



Cork C of I 1 (J Dale) Banbridge 2 (F Mills, N Gilmore)



Fraser Mills’ close range winner 10 minutes from time saw Banbridge retain their two-point lead at the top of the men’s EY Hockey League after 14 games, winning 2-1 at Garryduff in front of a large crowd. The visitors got off to a flying start when with barely a minute on the clock Dane Ward pounced on a loose ball to score past Billy Lynch. Shrew Power had the chance for a quick equaliser but, with Gareth Lennox beaten, he somehow managed to find the side netting.CI started the second quarter on the front foot and took the game to the visitors who were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure. In the 21st minute, however, the hosts were awarded a penalty corner which saw Julian Dale’s flick beat Lennox via a deflection off a man on the line, 1-1 at half-time. The third quarter proved a quiet affair, setting up a big finish with both sides needing victory for their respective plights. The key moment came in the 60th minute with some quick interplay setting up Mills to tuck away the winner – C of I argued for a free on halfway when they believed they right of way in the build-up but their complaints fell on deaf ears. The Cork side did push on in the closing phases with Philip Brownlow, Philip Sweetnam and Stephen Sweetnam making lung bursting runs up front as they worked for an equaliser. But two cards for dissent stymied their progress, reducing them to nine players. They did have a series of four corners at the end but Lennox made a match-winning save from David Hobbs to claim the laurels from a cracking game.



Pembroke 3 (H Spain, K Shimmins, A Sothern) Three Rock Rovers 4 (B Walker, J Walker, L Madeley, C Empey)



Three Rock snatched a controversial late win to extend their winning run to seven games in the EYHL, keeping them within two points overnight of leaders Banbridge. They looked to be well set for the win when they built a 3-0 lead in the opening 19 minutes before Pembroke roared back into the tie before Luke Madeley’s corner won the tie. James Walker profited from an early mistake to score from play before Conor Empey added the second from a corner. Ben Walker added the third from play to have Rovers in great shape. Pembroke, though, got back into the tie via Harry Spains goal from a corner switch as the hosts belatedly picked up their game. Rovers had a couple of corners to no avail before Pembroke snatched a second before the break, again from a set piece, with Kirk Shimins on hand to push over the line. The second half was similarly open and played at a high speed, bypassing midfield regularly despite Shimmins being the most influential player. Pembroke drew level in the 46th minute when Spain drove forward and his long, accurate pass to Sothern was picked up on the edge and smashed in off Jamie Carr’s pads. For Rovers, they settled with Madeley and Jody Hosking impressing along with Harry Morris further up the pitch. There were plenty of openings for more goals but nothing clear-cut until the final minute when Pembroke were caught in possession, leading to a hotly contested corner with a Rovers playing getting a green card in the process but no change in decision. The final whistle blew and Madeley fired home to grab all three points.



Lisnagarvey 4 (J Lorimer 2, M Nelson, N Glassey) Glenanne 0



James Lorimer’s double under-pinned a 4-0 win for Lisnagarvey that keeps them well in the mix for the EY Champions Trophy playoff places and an outside sniff of top spot. They end the weekend in third place but four points off leaders Three Rock Rovers.



Irish Hockey Association media release