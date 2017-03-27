The end of season showdown for the women’s EY Hockey League title between UCD and Hermes-Monkstown has been set after the two sides both won their respective games on week 17 of the season.





UCD were made to wait before eventually striking twice in the last quarter against eighth place Belfast Harlequins to win 2-0 at St Joseph’s Cluny, Emma Duncan and Emma Russell on the mark.



Hermes-Monkstown, meanwhile, swept passed Pembroke 4-0 with doubles from international duo Nikki Evans and Anna O’Flanagan to record their 14th win from 16th games this term.



It means UCD lead the way by a point but Hermes-Monkstown have a game in hand – against Pegasus on April 1 – before the sides meet at the Merrion Fleet Arena on the last day of the campaign on April 8.



Cork Harlequins and Loreto will join the leading duo in the EY Champions Trophy playoffs following their wins over Ards and Ulster Elks, respectively.



Quins were grateful to Olivia Roycroft’s 62nd minute drag-flick to power their win after Karen Bateman and Becky Weir exchanged goals.



Loreto beat Elks 6-1 with Jessica McGirr scoring her second hat trick in three games in a one-sided tie. The Beaufort side are fourth as a result while Elks are relegated just 12 month since they won the Irish Senior Cup.



Pegasus beat Railway Union 2-1 with Hannah Craig scoring twice in the closing quarter to overturn a deficit created by Zara Delany’s opening goal.



The results elsewhere, however, mean that their respective playoff hopes came to an end with a game to spare.



Next weekend sees Cork Harlequins and UCD meet in the Irish Senior Cup at Belfield at 1pm on Sunday, April 2.



Women’s EY Hockey League – day 17 results



Pegasus 2 (H Craig 2) Railway Union 1 (Z Delany); Cork Harlequins 2 (K Bateman, O Roycroft) Ards 1 (B Weir); Loreto 6 (J McGirr 3, N Small 2, H Mulcahy) Ulster Elks 1 (C Mitchell); UCD 2 (E Duncan, E Russell) Belfast Harlequins 0; Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, N Evans 2) Pembroke 0



Day 17 – extended reports



Cork Harlequins 2 (K Bateman, O Roycroft) Ards 1 (B Weir)



Olivia Roycroft scored a final quarter penalty corner to rubber-stamp Cork Harlequins place in the EY Hockey League Champions Trophy playoffs with a game to spare.A topsy-turvy first quarter saw Harlequins start the brighter with some good possession but it wasn’t long until Ards came into the game with Kerri McDonald showing well in central midfield.



Ards forced their first penalty corner after 10 minutes which they were unable to convert. Quins then started to gain more of a foothold in midfield and won their first penalty corner in the last minute of the quarter. Karen Bateman stepped up to fire past Naomi McKnight in the Ards goal to make it 1-0 at the first break.



The second quarter provided more of the same with neither side retaining the ball well despite the best efforts of Yvonne O’Byrne for Quins and Kerri McDonald for the visitors.Indeed O’Byrne thought she deflected home from Quins second penalty corner to make it 2-0 only to see her effort somehow not cross the line.



Almost immediately Ards won their second penalty corner and, this time, they made no mistake with Rebecca Weir deflecting home in the 22nd minute to make it 1-1. The second half was tense with the home side showing more intent as Rebecca Barry, Olivia Roycroft and Michelle Barry all caused problems for the Ards defence.



Eventually, Quins won a corner with eight minutes to go which Roycroft dragged home for 2-1. Despite all the possession enjoyed by the home side, Ards bounced back and had two penalty corners of themselves in the last five minutes of the game. They were unable to capitalise and the game ended 2-1 to Quins.



Loreto 6 (J McGirr 3, N Small 2, H Mulcahy) Ulster Elks 1 (C Mitchell)



Jessica McGirr scored her second hat trick in three games as Loreto completed the EY Champions Trophy line-up with an impressive 6-1 win over Ulster Elks who were relegated as a result.The Beaufort side were straight out of the blocks in the first quarter, building a 3-0 lead. Ali Meeke, as she has done all season, worked tirelessly in midfield, with her skill and endless running. It helped her side produce goals in quick succession from Jessica McGirr, Niamh small and Hayley Mulcahy.



McGirr’s second came just before half-time with Mulcahy and Sarah Evans exploiting a hole in the Elks midfield to set up another goal.



Elks enjoyed a more promising second half with Shirley McCay impressing from the back, urging her side forward while Robyn Chambers and Erin Anderson starting to find some room.



Some slick passing through the midfield duly got a goal through Danni Wilson. But, with the game was just about over, a tiring Elks defence let through McGirr for her third of the game and a second for Niamh Small.



UCD 2 (E Duncan, E Russell) Belfast Harlequins 0



UCD ensured the women’s EY Hockey League regular season title – and a place in Europe – will go down to the wire as they scored twice in the closing quarter to beat Belfast Harlequins 2-0.In the early stages, UCD created several good opportunities from the start of the whistle but strong defensive circle play from Belfast Harlequins kept them out. Lena Tice had a drag flick from the only corner of the quarter which was well saved from the Quins keeper.



Into the second quarter, Gemma Frazer broke through the centre of the pitch beating several UCD players and had a shot that was just wide of the goal. The visitors continued to work the ball well down the channels but UCD defenders stepped out to make several strong tackles, ending the first half scoreless.



Indeed, the northern side came out hungry in the second half, creating several counter attacks. Clodagh Cassin made some great saves to keep her side in front.And it paid dividends down the finals stretch as the table-topping students finally got in front when Deidre Duke played a great pass to Emma Duncan on the penalty spot who lifted it over the keeper and found the back of the net.And the points were secured when UCD worked the ball down the left-hand side and played it to Emma Russell who cut infield to score with a beautiful strike off the top of the circle.



Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, N Evans 2) Pembroke 0



Three first half goals from Hermes-Monkstown saw them ease to a 14th win out of 16 games this season to keep the pressure up on UCD with the destination of the regular season crown going to the final day.



Nikki Evans opened the scoring early on before she got her second in the second quarter on her backhand, adding to one from Anna O’Flanagan – her 50th goal across club and country games this season – with a power-slap. O’Flanagan added a fourth goal in the third quarter to close out the win.



Hermes-Monkstown have the chance to go top next week when they meet Pegasus on April 1. A win or draw will give them the advantage going into their league-deciding date with UCD on April 8 while a loss will put the students in pole position.



Pegasus 2 (H Craig 2) Railway Union 1 (Z Delany)



Pegasus came from a goal down to beat Railway Union 2-1 in the early game at Jordanstown but the results elsewhere meant that neither side ended the day with playoff hopes still intact. Zara Delany scored the only goal of a very even first half in the 20th minute.Pegasus, though, turned things around in the second half with Hannah Craig equalising in the third quarter before grabbing the winner in the closing stages.



Irish Hockey Association media release