



KHC Dragons and Royal Leopold shared an incredible 5-5 draw on day 18 of the Belgian Audi Hockey League on Sunday, trimming the former’s lead to a single point.





The Antwerp side – who will host the EHL FINAL4 – were trailing badly at 3-1 in the 35th minute after early goals from Max Plennevaux, Dimitri Cuvelier and Glenn Turner.



But Dragons quickly worked their way back into the game with goals from Robert Rubens and Henri Raes to get back to 3-3. Arthur Verdussen restored Leo’s lead only for Jeffrey Thys and Alexander Hendrikx to put Dargons in front for the first time at 5-4 with six minutes to go.



Plennevaux’s corner, however, saw Leopold land the draw but, ultimately, lose a couple of points in their chase for fourth place.



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles came back from 3-1 down to beat Oree 6-3 with Cedric Charlier scoring a hat-trick and Jerome Truyens netting twice. It moves them back up to second place, one point behind Dragons, ahead of the Waterloo Ducks.



The Ducks lost 4-3 to Herakles, a result that strengthens the victors claim to a playoff place as they put six points between them and Leopold.



Euro Hockey League media release