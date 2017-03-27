WEST VANCOUVER: The Indian women's team drew with Chile 2-2 in a closely-fought first match here on a cold evening ahead of the all-important Women's Hockey World League Round 2.





It was Chile who got off to a positive start with an 18th minute field goal by Agustina Venegas to take a 1-0 lead. It didn't help India's cause when Renuka Yadav was handed a green card only a minute before Chile converted the goal.



But India held their nerves to score an equalizer in the 35th minute. Anupa Barla was responsible for the team's first goal through a successful penalty corner. Almost immediately, Vandana Katariya scored a stunning field goal in the 36th minute to give them a 2-1 lead.



Though the Indian team led by Ritu Rani put up a good defence to restrict Chile from the striking circle, a foot-foul led to Chile being awarded a penalty corner. Agustina Venegas made complete use of the opportunity to successfully convert the PC in the 53rd minute to draw the match 2-2.



India will next meet Canada in their next match before they begin their World League Round 2 campaign on April 1 against Uruguay in their Pool A encounter.



The Times of India