By Mark Pouchet





'LISTEN HERE’: In this file photo, Brian Garcia, centre, head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s senior team, discusses strategy with his charges prior to the start of the Junior Women Pan American Hockey Championships last year.



Trinidad and Tobago head coach of the senior women’s hockey team, Brian Garcia, is optimistic of a solid performance at the FIH Women’s World League Round 2 which takes place in West Vancouver, Canada, from April 1-9.





The local members of the 18-woman team fly tomorrow with the technical staff in preparation for their opening game against Chile in the seven-team tournament. France withdrew from the tournament.



T&T will be in Group B along with Canada, Chile and Mexico while Group A features Rio Olympics team and top-seed India, Belarus and Uruguay.



“We are really optimistic, given the strength we have right now and given the players coming back into the team, the foreign-based players and some of the local players returning, the girls are really looking forward to it and as a fraternity we are pretty excited,” said Garcia, a former national senior men’s team player.



Midfielder Kristin Abreu (Northeastern University/Boston), wing/centre back Katherine Benjamin, who plays her trade in the Premier Division in England and forward/midfielder Kimberly Young, who plays professionally in New Zealand will join the squad in Canada and are expected to add strength and quality.



Also making a return to national team duties is captain Patricia Wright-Alexis, who missed the FIH Women’s World League Round 1 competition in Salamanca, Mexico due to pregnancy, and Kwylan Jagassar. Amanda Tang Nian and Samantha Olton will make their senior team debut this tournament.



“So this group is way stronger than the team to Mexico last September,” Garcia assessed, “There is a nice mix of experience and youth and we have some more dynamic players coming into the team as well.”



Top-drawer teams



Besides the top-drawer teams, (Team TT) will also have to contend with cold conditions, with temperatures set to vary from five to 12 degrees throughout the tournament.



“That is going to be a major challenge but it is a challenge we will need to come up to speed with because some of the girls have never played in this type of conditions but that is what international sport is about, morphing to the conditions and putting your most competitive foot forward,” Garcia explained.



Garcia expects this competition to be a gauge for T&T women’s hockey to see how they fare against tougher opponents like Chile, Uruguay and Canada in the Pan Am region and against Belarus and India on the world scene.



The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the semifinal stage of the FIH World League. Garcia believes T&T has an outside shot with India being prohibitive favourites.



“India with their experience and background and level of competitions they have played, they will be definitely the favourites to cop the top spot. Canada is in a rebuilding phase and we normally do well against Canada, T&T has met Canada twice in the last seven years and defeated them at the 2010 Pan Am Cup (3-2) before losing to the Maple Leaf at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (3-1) .



“So we hope something could go our way through the additional quality, we hope we get some favourable results...and as we get more used to the conditions as the tournament progresses, anything can happen,” Garcia said, adding that the women team had been training since October last year with just a five-day break for Carnival.



SQUAD: Kristin Abreu, Katherine Benjamin, Petal Derry (goalkeeper), Chelsea Dey, Kayla Marie Escayg (goalkeeper), Brittney Hingh, Zene Henry, Kwylan Jagassar, Felicia King, Sekayi Liburd, Yesenia Luces, Fiona O’Brien, Saarah Olton, Samantha Olton, Anya Sealy, Amanda Tang Nian, Patricia Wright-Alexis (captain), Kimberly Young



Technical Staff

Brian Garcia (head coach), Solomon Eccles (assistant coach), Garth Baptiste (manager), Kemoy Clarke (assistant manager), Derek Ashby (trainer), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Nicholas Baldeosingh (video analyst)



Trinidad & Tobago Express