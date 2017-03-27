By Mark Pouchet



Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s hockey coach Glen “Fido” Francis believes a few missed opportunities and some quality saves by Russia goalkeeper Marat Gafarov was the main difference that prevented the local hockey men from gaining a point Saturday night when they lost 3-1 to Russia.





“We were playing a team (Russia) that was ranked 22nd in the World and the last time we lost 6-1. This time we were much more competitive. We also had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t put them away or the goalkeeper had to make some excellent saves,” Fido said.



Francis said the guys gained some confidence and analysed the game in a team meeting yesterday morning



Back on Saturday night in front of vociferous home support that numbered over 500, T&T got off to a great start when Marcus James was at full stretch to divert the ball in the Russian goal in the third minute.



The T&T squad, with captain Darren Cowie at last stopper, and the enigmatic Kwandwane Browne at first stopper, managed to hold formation and control that tempo for long periods of the game including approaching half-time. But for sure both teams were still attack-minded to create threatening opportunities.



For T&T, Browne had embarked on a weaving, deft-dribbling run from the T&T half all the way past three Russian players through the middle of the recently-repaired turf to the top of the penalty area where he flicked wide of the mark.



T&T dodged a bullet three minutes earlier as Alexander Korolev weaved his way though the defence but got called for an infraction in the penalty area. Australia-based Stefan Mouttet and Daniel Byer combined to pressure Russia into conceding a penalty corner.



Unfortunately for T&T, the Russians counter-attacked effectively from the breakdown of that play, taking advantage of catching the hosts out of position for the first time, resulting in Anton Kornilov converting for the equaliser in the 28th minute. In the third quarter, Browne saw a close range slap parried to safety by Gafarov before Browne turned away Korolev’s close-range effort in the 36th minute.



But Russia’s Denis Shcihpachev slotted home in the 37th for a 2-1 Russia lead while Gafarov showed great instinct again to turn away a Tariq Marcano drive three metres from the Russia goal line. Gafarov frustrated T&T again in the 47th when he blocked a Browne goalward volley, before Marat Khairullin sealed the win for the Russians with a 58th minute item.



Yesterday’s results:

USA 7 (Pat Harris 10th, 50th, Tyler Sundeen 11th, William Holt 20th, Aki Kaepeller 28th, Nick Molcsan 39th, Amardeep Khokar 57th) vs Barbados 1 (Che Warner 53rd)

Chile 1 (Jose Maldonado 32nd) vs Canada 5 (Mark Pearson 40th, 44th, Gordon Johnston 41st, Keegan Pereira 47th, Scott Tupper 50th)

Japan 3 (Kenta Tanaka 14th, 15th, Kantaro Fukuda 22nd) vs Russia 1 ( Alexander Skiperskiy 54th)



Saturday’s results

T&T 1 (Marcus James 3rd) vs Russia 3 (Anton Kornilov 28th, Denis Shcihpachev 37th, Marat Khairullin 58th)

Japan 3 (Kenta Tanaka 3rd, 15th, 34th) vs Switzerland 0



Trinidad & Tobago Express