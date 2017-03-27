



TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, Tacarigua – Situated in Pool A, the second day of 2017 FIH Hockey World League Round 2 saw a turf battle between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Barbados. With both teams collecting losses on the opening day of the competition, the international squads were eager to notch a victorious performance. The red, white and blue prevailed with a frenzy of goals to make the final score USA 7, Barbados 1.





From Barbados’ pushback, USMNT’s Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.) quickly sniped the ball off an opponent’s stick to send a pass through to Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) who broke into the attacking circle in the opening seconds of the game. An aggressive attack mindset was developed and continued to grow throughout the entire match. Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.) found a Barbados foot to grab USA’s first penalty corner. Taking the direct shot from the top, Holt’s signature drag flick was absorbed by the Barbados goalkeeper.



Continuing to more forward, Harris consciously held onto the ball longer at the top of the circle to draw in a Barbados defender leaving Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) free for a clean shot. Sundeen’s diving effort slid past the left post, nearly lighting up the scoreboard. These moments of attacking pressure stacked up until Harris cranked a sharp strike from the top of the circle into the goal in the 10th minute. From there, Team USA piled on the goals from Sundeen in the 11th minute, Holt in the 20th minute and Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) in the 28th minute to create a score of USA 4, Barbados 0 at halftime.



The USMNT’s forward thinking mentality didn’t dip in the final 30 minutes of the match. USMNT striker Nick Molcsan (Wanganui, New Zealand) sent through a precision reserve hit on target changing the score to USA 5, Barbados 0. Harris was able to scoop up the initial shot off a corner to redirect the rebound into the net in the 50th minute to bring the USA to a six goal lead. The few chances Barbados were given to capitalize in their attacking circle were shut down until USMNT defender Ruben Van Dam (Varkenswaard, The Netherlands) attempted to channel a fast Barbados attacker out of the USA’s defense. Van Dam’s illegal reach in the defensive circle resulted in a penalty stroke for Barbados, and Che Warner’s low, direct push put Barbados on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute. Responding to the opponent’s goal, Amardeep Khokar (Valencia, Calif.) repositioned himself to tip a ball into the net from the lower, left side of the goal to end the game with seven goals on the official match sheet for Team USA.



With one win and a loss at the FIH Hockey World League Round 2, the USMNT will be back on the turf Tuesday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST to finish pool play against Chile.



USFHA media release