Shaheed Devji





Taylor Curran carries the ball against Chile at World League Round 2 in Trinidad and Tobago on March 26, 2017 (Courtesy of PAHF)



Canada’s men’s field hockey team is off to a 2-0 start at World League Round 2 thanks to a dominant 5-1 victory over Chile Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago.





Mark Pearson scored twice, while Gordon Johnston, Keegan Pereira, and Scott Tupper each picked up their second goals of the tournament in the win.



After two games, Canada sits comfortably in first place in Pool A with six points. The United States and Chile are tied in second with 3 points each, while Barbados is winless in fourth place.



The Canadian men face Barbados in the final pool game on Tuesday, March 28 at 2:45pm PT/5:45pm ET.



Canada severely out chanced the Chileans on Sunday and in the end were rewarded with a convincing victory.



Despite myriad chances and five penalty corners in the first half, it wasn’t until the second half, however, that the goal scoring began.



And to most everyone’s surprise, it was Chile catching Canada off guard and opening the scoring in the 32nd minute.



A solo dash from Martin Rodriguez, who fired the ball off the post, resulted in Jose Moldanado putting the rebound past Antoni Kindler, who picked up his first start and win of the competition.



The goal could have put a scare into the Canadians, who had controlled the game up until that point. Instead, Canada remained composed and continued to press.



They were rewarded in the 40th minute when Balraj Panesar muscled his way into the Chilean circle and earned a corner, which was Canada’s’ sixth of the game.



The corner was not executed to perfection, but the Canadians followed up the play and after a handful of chances in the first half, Pearson picked up his first of the game at the side of the goal to tie the game at one.



A minute later, Canada earned its 7th corner and Johnston put a hard flick by the keeper Henriquez to give Canada its first lead of the game.



And the Canadians did not look back from that point.



Pearson got his second of the game in the 44th minute after Tupper flick on a corner was stopped and he tapped in the rebound.



Pereira and Tupper scored in the fourth quarter en route to the 5-1 win.



Field Hockey Canada media release