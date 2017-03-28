Sunil Subbaiah



BENGALURU: With less than a month left for the Hockey India National Sub-Junior Boys Championship (B Division) to be held at the KSHA stadium here, the turf looks far from ready.





The facility, which was expected to be delivered by the end of March, will be further delayed by nearly three weeks. Delhi-based Syncott International, which bagged the tender from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), could not complete the project due to the lack of manpower.



However a DYES official told TOI that the tournament would not be affected as the work is set to resume from Tuesday. "Workers employed to do the job went on leave for Holi and returned only today (Monday). Work will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) and we are hoping to complete the project in another 10-15 days."



The turf, from Dutch manufacturer Greenfields, which has been rolled out and spread on the bitumen surface, will be glued in the coming days. This will be followed by marking the field and fixing goalposts. Civil works on the drainage and installation of sprinklers and high-energy floodlights too are pending.



It is also learnt that Hockey Karnataka officials are scheduled to meet the DYES director on Tuesday to discuss the issue. Work on the turf began at the end of August last year.



