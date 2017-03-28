WA Masters Hockey Trip well received by local Associations



Now into its third year, the annual WA Country Masters Hockey Association Promo Trip to regional Western Australia has been a big success. A squad of 18 masters hockey players from regional WA, representing grades from Over 35s to Over 60s have hit the road to take the masters’ message to players in smaller regional centres in the Great Southern region of the state.





Each year WA Country looks to new Associations to visit, this year Mt Barker in the Lower Great Southern and Gnowangerup in the Central Great Southern were approached to host and both were a resounding yes.



First stop on the trip was Mt Barker, but prior to playing the Saturday night game the WA Country players provided a player and umpire clinic for local Mt Barker hockey enthusiasts. 25 players attended the umpiring clinic while over 50 players took part in the hour long playing/goal keeping clinics. A highlight for some of the more senior players taking part in the clinic was the opportunity to be coached by Australian Masters player Craig Emslie.



Once the clinics were done, it was game time, and the WA Country players were honoured with WA Country’s Member number 1 and the very first Life Member of the Association Max Paget turning up to watch the game. Max and his wife Joyce have retired to Mount Barker and sat front and centre to watch the match.

It was a very competitive game played in great spirit on Mt Barker’s new turf at their excellent Sounness Park facility, with the WAC team coming out victors 7-2. After the game and as per the norm at the National Masters Championships, the WAC team joined with the Mt Barker team for an after game social function and presentation of player and manager awards. WA Country’s President Murray Connop took the opportunity to speak to the large crowd on hand and promote Masters hockey and how the local players could get involved.



He also thanked Rachel Wright from Mt Barker for all her hard work organising what had been a top visit.



It was an early start Sunday as the WAC convoy rolled out of Mt Barker and headed to the town of Gnowangerup, a leisurely 90 minute drive to the next game. Arriving at the facility, the WAC players were once again impressed with the quality of both the turf and the clubrooms that the local association shared with a number of other sports from the region.



The Gnowangerup team was made up of local players from the region, including the towns of Woodanilling and Tambellup and only having had a small break from the game the night before the WAC team were expecting a very competitive game. And they got it.While the WAC team played a very line driven rotation, the local team played what country hockey in WA is well known for, fast and hard. The sore bodies of the WAC team was evident as the sub bench kept a very constant flow of players looking for a break, but the Gnowangerup team kept up the attack.



The WAC system of playing in lines and keeping the rotations flowing saw them run out winners 7-1, but it was a much more competitive game then the score line showed. Again, the WAC team made sure that after the game they enjoyed the local hospitality with a great bbq lunch, the presentation of player awards and the opportunity to spread the masters words to players in regional WA.



WAC President Murray Connop said of the trip, “These trips to regional WA Associations are a great way to take the message to the players rather than relying on them not getting the information that is sometimes not easily available. Our guys cannot sign up quick enough to come on the trips and they make every effort to talk to the opposition players and tell them why they love Masters so much. We’ve been to Kalgoorlie, Geraldton, Merredin, Albany, Mt Barker and now Gnowangerup, and the big question is where to next year?”



