by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) has run into a snag.





The league will start on Friday but already three opening-day matches – STMI vs Olak Nurinsafi, BJSS Thunderbolt vs SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-Johor Juniors and AHP-MSP Thunderbolt vs MBPJ – have been called off. The reason: some of the players are representing Malaysia in the Asian Schools Championship, which begins in New Delhi on Saturday.



The postponement did not go down well with some teams, especially Olak Nurinsafi.



“The dates for the Asian Schools were fixed a long time ago. All the MJHL teams were given a draft fixtures but they didn’t say anything. Why didn’t they bring the matter up earlier?” said Olak Nurinsafi team manager Joseph de Silva



“We have made hotel and transport bookings in Johor Baru for Friday’s match. Will the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) reimburse us for it?



“The three matches should not be postponed at all. Just let these teams’ fringe players play. Just stick to the fixtures. It’s as simple as that,” added Joseph.



Joseph was also not happy that they were not allowed to make changes to their team list.



“In the past, teams were allowed to make last-minute changes. We made the request last week but were given the run around. We’ve been competing in the MJHL for the last 20 years and this is the first time we are facing such an issue,” he said.



There are 30 competing teams this year. The Division One will have 10 teams while the rest will be divided into two three groups in Division Two.



The teams in the top flight are SSTMI Thunderbolt, BJSS Thunderbolt, UniKL, MBPJ, Olak-Nurinsafi, Anderson Thunderbolt, AHP-MSP-Thunderbolt, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-Johor Juniors, Politeknik Malaysia KPT and BJSS Juniors.



The Star of Malaysia