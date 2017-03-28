MD for SPAR KZN, Max Oliva thanked the girls for putting on such a wonderful display of hockey.



Sanelisiwe Tsinde





Werda Skool's head Norman van Rooyen and tournament director, Les Galloway enjoy the drama unfolding on the turf.



AMANZIMTOTI High School raised the trophy as the Durban South Regional champions in the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge for the third time in a row.





It was anyone’s trophy going into the last game of the round robin, with the statisticians working hard, double checking the points.



As the final whistle blew, Kuswag Skool had a guaranteed place in the final and a penalty shootout was required to decide on the second team, taking to the field for a Toti duel were Kingsway High School and the defending champions, Amanzimtoti.



Kingsway took the first attempt with Leoni de Beer meeting the full force of brave keeper, Nomcebo Maseko who charged out and met her at the top of the circle. Youngster, Mvelo Mthombeni from Amanzimtoti slotted in her attempt putting the score to 0-1 after the first round.



Kingsway’s second attempt was rewarded as Maseko zealously played the ball outside the circle. On the retake, Nosipho Mngadi levelled the score for Kingsway. Fourteen-year-old Anani Xozwa’s chance was thwarted as she found the courageous Teneze Csouros.



At the end of the second round, the score was one a piece, Erin Main managed to avoid a flying Maseko, with an open goal tempting her, her shot went agonisingly wide for KHS.



Captain for Amanzimtoti, Phiwo Myeza took to the spot and fired in her shot, with the ball floating over the cross bar.



The decider then went to a sudden death. Mngadi put her hand up and stepped up to the spot, she found the right boot of a charging Maseko with the ball flying out of the circle.



The captain, Myeza then determinedly found the back of the net in her attempt, taking her team into the final.



Coach for Amanzimtoti High School, Shanna Hughes said, “‘Phiwo came up to me after she missed her first attempt and assured me, ‘Don’t worry Ma’am, I’ve got this and she did. She also scored the goal in the final, leading by example!”



In each region, an umpire is recognised for his or her abilities and is awarded the Most Promising Umpire prize. At the Durban South Regional umpire Kalvin van Rensburg representing Kingsway High School shone with the whistle and took the honours of the M.P.U. this year.



MD for SPAR KZN, Max Oliva said, “In the blustery, hot conditions the action on the turf kept turning up a notch as the day wore on.



Oliva thanked Grosvenor Girls’, Kingsway, New Forest, Queensburgh Girls’ High, Werda and the two finalists, for coming down and putting on such a wonderful display of hockey. “Well done to all.”



Amanzimtoti takes the fourth berth at the Grand Finals and join St John’s DSG and St Anne’s who both earned their place on Saturday at the Pietermaritzburg Regionals.



The three teams will be accompanied by Ferrum who were crowned the Norther KZN Regional in Pongola





Keeping an eye on their team, Queensburgh Girls' High supporters, Pam and Viven Chetty.



Highway Mail