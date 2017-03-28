By Elizabeth Mburugu





Chase Sailors George Mutira with the ball as Kenya Police Felix Okoth blocks when they played Men Premier at City Park yesterday, 17/07/2016. Chase Sailors scored 3-2. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Former champions Kenya Police recorded their second win this season after defeating Chase Sailors 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park.





Two second-half goals from new signing Amos Barkibir and Brian Saina were enough to see the law enforcers exact revenge on the bankers, who beat them 3-2 last season.



For Police, the trophy has proved elusive since 2013, when they last won, but are now seeking to reclaim their lost glory.



They launched their campaign on a positive note with a 3-1 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University.



Saina said they are taking a match at a time with the aim of securing maximum points.



“This season’s title will be bagged by the team that wins most matches, unlike last season, when the winner was decided through playoffs. We were unlucky after we were eliminated in the semi-finals.



"Winning is the only secret this season and we determined to go all the way, Saina said.



Not ready to fall to Sailors for the second time, Police approached the match cautiously, keeping the bankers' strikers at bay.



However, the two sides were at par in the first half as they made several daring attacks, but with little success.



Police backline of Sammy Oungo, Richard Birir and Robert Masibo kept Sailors hit-man captain George Mutira under close watch as they thwarted all his efforts to penetrate their territory.



Both sides lost several chances as they headed for the break level at 0-0. On resumption, Police surged forward and their efforts paid off through former Western Jaguars forward Barkibir, who outwitted Sailors defence and goalkeeper Collins Asimba in the 43rd minute.



Saina converted a penalty corner five minutes to time to give Police the deserved victory.



In Nakuru, Wazalendo defeated their hosts Nakuru HC 2-0. Sharks earned their first win this year after edging out Parkroad Badgers 1-0 thanks to Alex Kubasu’s 63rd minute goal.



In women’s title chase, last year’s second place finishers Strathmore University Scorpions thrashed University of Nairobi 5-1. Nancy Wanjue and Gilly Okumu scored a brace each.



