By BRIAN YONGA





Calvins Kanu of Kenya Police (left) vies for the ball with Ahmed Amr of Eastern Company during their Africa Cup of Club Championship match at City Park Stadium on January 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former league champions Kenya Police stormed to the top of the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League table after the weekend’s round of matches.





The 2013 champions recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chase Sailors in Sunday’s last game to move to six points. Second half strikes from new signing Amos Barkibir and Captain Brian Saina were enough to see the law enforcers’ exact revenge on the bankers who beat them 3-2 last season.



It was Police’s second win of the season after their 3-1 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University in their opener. Police coach Kenneth Kaunda has challenged his charges to maintain the consistency.



“It is a long season and the key to emerging victorious will be winning many matches and dropping few points. That is our aim.” Kaunda said on Monday. The Police defence was able to keep Sailors danger man George Mutira at bay.



Wazalendo, who are in second place, lead four other teams all tied on four points. Wazalendo secured their first win of the season after they won 2-0 away to Nakuru hockey club to move two points behind leaders Police.



Greensharks, who finished fourth last year, also secured their first win of the new campaign after edging out Parkroad Badgers 1-0 thanks to Alex Kubasu’s 63rd minute goal. The result put them in third place ahead of USIU and champions Strathmore University Gladiators, who complete the top five places.



Gladiators needed a Clayson Luvanda equaliser six minutes from time to escape with a point away to Western Jaguars in Kakamega. Jaguars are in sixth place also on four points one ahead of Butali Sugar Warriors, who were not in action this weekend.



It was a high scoring weekend in the women’s Premier League, where a total of 29 goals were scored in three matches. Champions Telkom Orange put 10 past a hapless United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans to maintain top spot with six points after two successive wins this season.



Last season’s top scorer Jackline Mwangi hit a hat-trick to take her tally of the season to four.



Strathmore University Scorpions are also on six points after they eased past newcomers University of Nairobi 5-1 at City Park Stadium. Kenya international Gilly Okumu and Nancy Wanjue both scored twice with defender Elizabeth Ngombo adding the other.



Amira Sailors were the biggest winners of the weekend after their 12-1 win over Multimedia University handed them their first win of the season and took them to third on the log.



Daily Nation