



Wimbledon closed out their regular season campaign in England in top spot with a 3-3 draw against fellow play-off qualifiers Surbiton on the last day of the season despite having taken a 3-0 lead.





Goals from Phillip Ball, Johnny Kinder and Borja Llorens appeared to have put Wimbledon on the path to victory, but Arjan Drayton Chana, Gareth Furlong and then Luke Noblett scored to earn Surbiton a share of the spoils.



The club now have the Euro Hockey League KO16 to focus on in Eindhoven as their next port of call with a date against UHC Hamburg.



After that, they will look to the English finals weekend on April 22 and 23 with a semi-final date against Hampstead and Westminster.



The other two sides to qualify for the play-offs in England, Holcombe and Hampstead and Westminster, drew 3-3. Ian Harvey, Gareth Andrew and Samuel Ward struck for Holcombe whilst Jonny Codling, Samuel French and Peter Makin scored for Hampstead.



Beeston moved ahead of East Grinstead into fifth in the final standings by defeating them 2-0, Richard Lawrence and Joe Sharp the goal heroes in the second half.



Euro Hockey League media release