



Mink van der Weerden scored his 200th goal in the Dutch Hoofdklasse with a four goal salvo as HC Oranje-Rood produced their best performance of the season to beat Blomendaal 5-4.





The ace striker netted three times in the first half to build a 3-1 lead only for a couple of goals from Blake Govers and one from Thierry Brinkman had the game back level with 25 minutes to go.



But a fourth from van der Weerden and another from Niek van der Schoot put the Eindhoven club in pole position to win the game with goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak making a great save to close out the win.



Looking back on scoring three goals from four corners, a 75% success rate, the corner striker said: “That's not a standard percentage!”



The result strengthens Oranje Rood’s place in the top four, keeping three points between them in third and fifth placed SV Kampong.



Kampong edged out Den Bosch 4-3 having earlier built a 4-0 lead before allowing their opponents back into the game. The result puts Den Bosch nine points back from the top four and probably out of the playoff race while HGC also look set to miss out following a 2-1 defeat at home against Tilburg.



Rotterdam remain in fourth place as a Jeroen Hertzberger set of four goals under-pinned a 9-2 win over Qui Vive.



Justin Reid-Ross scored a hat trick against his former club as AH&BC Amsterdam beat Pinoke 6-1 to close the gap to Bloemendaal at the top of the table to three points.



