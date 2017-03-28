The 4-test hockey series between world's top side Australia and the 14th ranked Pakistan kicked off at the Marrara hockey stadium in Darwin, the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory.





The gulf in the rankings showed in the game as the Aussies dominated the proceedings most of the time and defeated Pakistan by the tennis score of 6-1.

Half Time: 2-0



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said, :The score line was 6-1, but I think we have to put that into context. Pakistan made it very difficult for us for a number of quarters, the second was tough and third we didnt create too much but we ended up getting the third goal and that opened up the game for us."



Australia 6 (Ben Craig 2, Trent Mitton, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson & Jeremy Hayward (PC)

Pakistan 1 (Abdul Haseem Khan)



Second test is scheduled on Wednesday.



PHF Media release