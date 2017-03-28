An 18-member senior women’s hockey team led by captain Patricia Wright-Alexis will depart for West Vancouver, Canada today to contest the FIH Women’s World League Round Two qualifiers from April 1-9.





In Canada, T&T will come up against Pan American rivals, Canada, Chile and Mexico in Pool B, while Belarus, India and Uruguay will contest Pool A, after the withdrawal of France.



The team is a much changed one from the Round One qualifiers in Mexico, last October/November where T&T had wins over Guatemala 13-0 and 14-0, but fell to eventual winners Mexico 3-0 and 4-1.



Among the members of that squad which was also coached by former national standout, Brian Garcia and not making the cut this time are former captain, Teresa Lezama, Amanda George, Abigail Williams, Mindy Charles, Gabrielle Thompson and Kherdine Gonsalves.



In their place, Garcia recalled Brittney Hingh, Kwylan Jagassar, Amanda Tang Nian, Kimberly Young, Kristin Abreu, Katherine Benjamin and Samantha Olton.



The trio of Abreu (Northeastern University), England Premier Division player Benjamin and New Zealand-based Young are all based overseas and will link up with the team in Canada.



At the end of the tournament in Canada, the top two teams from this tournament will advance to the semifinal stage of the FIH World League.



Notable absentees from the women’s squad Blair Wynne, Australia-based Alanna Lewis, Avion Ashton and Krtistin Thompson through various reasons.



This is the third time the T&T women have qualified for the second round of qualifiers after doing so on home soil in 2012 as third placed finishers behind Canada and Uruguay and again in 2014.



In 2012, the “Calypso Stickwomen” hammered Barbados (7-0), Guyana (5-0) and Venezuela (5-1) for a 3-2 record following losses to Canada (0-4) and runner-up Uruguay, 0-2.



However, in round two, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2013, T&T finished fifth in the six-team competition with a 1-4 record after a lone win against the host, 3-1.



T&T was beaten by tournament winners USA (7-0), runner-up Chile (6-0), third placed Scotland (7-0) and Uruguay, 6-1.



At its second outing in the tournament in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2014, T&T had wins over Puerto Rico (5-1), Dominican Republic (3-1), Jamaica (2-0) and Barbados (2-0) to top round one.



But Round Two which was held in Montevideo, Uruguay proved again to be an uphill task for the T&T women went under to Azerbaijan (5-1) and France (3-0), but defeated Kenya (5-0) in pool play before losing to Italy (3-0), beating Dominican Republic (3-2) and losing to France again, 6-1 in the fifth place playoff.



T&T women’s squad



Kristin Abreu, Katherine Benjamin, Petal Derry (goalkeeper), Chelsea Dey, Kayla Marie Escayg (goalkeeper), Brittney Hingh, Zene Henry, Kwylan Jagassar, Felicia King, Sekayi Liburd, Yesenia Luces, Fiona O’Brien, Saarah Olton, Samantha Olton, Anya Sealy, Amanda Tang Nian, Patricia Wright-Alexis (captain), Kimberly Young



Technical Staff



Brian Garcia (head coach), Solomon Eccles (assistant coach), Garth Baptiste (manager), Kemoy Clarke (assistant manager), Derek Ashby (trainer), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Nicholas Baldeosingh (video analyst)



FIH World League Round Two women’s fixtures



April 1



India vs Uruguay, 12 noon

Chile vs T&T, 2.15pm

Canada vs Mexico, 4.30pm



April 2



Belarus vs India, 12 noon

Mexico vs T&T, 2.15pm

Chile vs Canada, 4.30pm



April 4



Mexico vs Chile, 12 noon

Uruguay vs Belarus, 2.15pm

Canada vs T&T, 4.30pm



April 6: Quarterfinals, 2.15 pm & 4.30pm



April 8: Fifth/Seventh place playoff, noon

Semifinals, 2.15pm & 4.30pm



April 9: Fifth/Sixth place playoff, noon • Third place playoff, 2.15pm • Final, 4.30pm



