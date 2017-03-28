Japan will be tough opponents, says coach ‘Fido’



By Mark Pouchet





SPLITTING RIVALS: Trinidad and Tobago forward/midfielder Mickell Pierre, centre, is challenged by two opposing Russian players during their FIH Men’s World League Tournament match at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua on Saturday night. Russia won 3-1. –Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY



Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team head coach Glen “Fido” Francis rated the Team TTO's 6-2 victory over Switzerland as “excellent” as they completed their first victory over an European team on day two of the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Men's World League Round 2 tournament currently underway at the National Hockey Centre, in Tacarigua.





And Francis says his guys are physically and mentally prepared to play the group's top team Japan today from 8pm. The T&T head coach reflected on Sunday night's win over Switzerland by saying that it had been part of the team's strategic plan for the tournament.



“The win was excellent ,” Francis assessed, as he continued planning on today's tournament's rest day, “ That's how we planned this 2-3 months ago, how we were going to approach the group. Our main objective was to win one game and we knew Russia and Japan were going to be tough so we needed to get home one of the victories and this win here was very important.”



The significance will mean they will probably evade meeting the tournament's top seed, No 11 world-ranked Canada team in the crossover quarter-final because now we don't have to meet Canada in the crossover for quarter-finals on Thursday. Canada themselves blitzed Chile with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory yesterday to follow up on their 4-2 win over the USA on the opening day Saturday in Pool A.



