Nigel Simon





Goal celebration T&T senior men's hockey team players from left, Jordan Reynos, Kwandwane Browne, Darren Cowie (captain), Shaquille Daniel, Dylan Francis and Tariq Marcano in their men's Pool B match of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two Qualifiers at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, on Sunday night. T&T won 6-2. Photo: Anthony Harris.



England-based Kwandwane Browne scored a quick fire penalty-corner double as T&T “Calypso Stickmen” punished Switzerland 6-2 for their first win in Pool B of the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two Qualifiers at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, on Sunday night.





Coming off a 3-1 loss to Russia in their opener on Saturday night, the Darren Cowie-capatined T&T squad was eager to get a positive result.



However, it was the Swiss, beaten 3-0 by Japan who started brightly and took the lead in the fifth minute through Jan Hodle, after the “Calypso Stickmen” failed top clear a goal-mouth scramble.



With a minute, T&T’s Stefan Mouttet had the ball in the Switzerland goal, however his effort was blown off for dangerous play, but two minutes later, Mouttet made amends, with a reverse-stick effort.



With four minutes left in the second 15-minuets quarter, Marcus James, who opened the scoring in the loss to Russia, put T&T ahead with he met a right sided pass from Browne.



A minutes later, Browne got his first from a well worked penalty-corner set play and a within seconds he got another and T&T’s fourth from an identical worked penalty-corner.



Seven minutes into the third quarter, England-based Tariq Marcano made it 5-1 as T&T continued to make full use of its penalty-corner set plays.



Going into the final quarter, T&T coach Glen “Fido” Francis replaced goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, with Junior Pan American Games standout Kwasi Emmanuel, and the latter proved he was up to the task with number of close goalmouth blocks as Switzerland tried to force their way back into the contest.



Emmanuel was eventually beaten from close range by Patrick Muller with ten minutes left before the contest then took a turn for the worse with both teams being reduced to nine men through yellow cards for James and Kristien Emmanuel of T&T as well as the visiting pair of Hodle and Yves Morard.



There was still time for one more goal from T&T with Shaquille Daniel, finish off a counter-attacking move by rounding the goalkeeper and lifting the ball high into the net to spark off wild celebrations.



Tonight, T&T will face its toughest test to date when it comes up against Pool B leaders, Japan from 8 pm.



Earlier on Sunday, Japan striker Kenta Tanaka continued his impressive start to the competition with two goals in a 3-1 win over Russia to help his team to a second successive victory.



Tanaka,who scored all three goals in Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Switzerland–was almost unplayable at times, scoring two high quality field goals in the 14th and 15th minute before Kentaro Fukuda made it 3-0 in the second quarter.



Alexander Skiperskiy netted a consolation goal six minutes from time, but Japan were worthy winners of the contest.



First in action today will be Switzerland and Russia from 1.15 pm followed by Chile up Chile and USA at 3.30 and Canada and Barbados at 5.45 pm.



At the end of the round-robin stage, the finishing positions of the team will determine the line-up for the quarterfinals which begin on Thursday.



On conclusion of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify to the Hockey World League Semifinals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) which will be held in June and July this year where those coveted berths at the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 in India are up for grabs.



So far Dhaka (Malaysia, China) and Belfast (Ireland, France) have seen four teams qualify for the Hockey World League Semifinals, being joined in the World Cup qualifier phase by the two highest ranked of the third placed finishers from those three events. Egypt finished in third in Dhaka and in Belfast, Scotland was third.



Current standings



Pool A



Teams P W D L F A Pts

Canada 2 2 0 0 9 3 6

USA 2 1 0 1 9 5 3

Chile 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

Barbados 2 0 0 2 2 9 0



Pool B



Teams P W D L F A Pts

Japan 2 2 0 0 6 1 6

T&T 2 1 0 1 7 5 3

Russia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Switzerland 2 0 0 2 2 9 0



Results: Sunday night:



USA 7 (Pat Harris 10th, 50th, Tyler Sundee 11th, William Holt 20th, Aki Kaeppeler 28th, Nick Molcsan 39th, Amardeep Khokhar 57th) vs Barbados 1 (Che Warner 53rd pen)



Canada 5 (Mark Pearson 40th, 44th, Gordon Johnston 41st, Keegan Pereira 47th, Scott Tupper 50th) vs Chile (Fernando Renz 32nd)



Group B



Japan 3 (Kenta Tanaka 14th, 15th, Kentaro Fukuda 22nd) vs Russia 1 (Alexander Skoperskiy 54th)



T&T 6 (Kwandwane Browne 27th, 28th, Stefan Mouttet 8th, Marcus James 26th, Tariq Marcano 37th,, Shaquille Daniel 59th) vs Switzerland 2 (Jan Hodle 5th, Patrick Muller 50th)



Remaining fixtures Today



B - Switzerland vs Russia, 1.15pm

A - USA vs Chile, 3.30pm

A - Canada vs Barbados, 5.45pm

B - Japan vs T&T, 8pm



Thursday Quarterfinals:



1st Pool A vs 4th Pool B, 1.15pm

2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A, 3.30pm

2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B, 5.45pm

1st Pool B vs 4th Pool A, 8pm



Saturday



Fifth - Eighth semifinals (1.15pm - 3.30pm)

Main Draw semifinals (5.45pm -8pm)



Sunday



Seventh place playoff, 1.15pm

Fifth place playoff, 3.30pm

Third place playoff, 5.45pm

Final, 8pm



