Damian Gordon





FIH World League R2, Tacarigua - Russia vs. Trinidad & Tobago. (Photo: J-M PRODUCTIONS)



Canada and Japan impress on the first two days of the World League R2 in Tacarigua, collecting two wins each. After a loss to Russia on opening night, host Trinidad & Tobago reacted well with a clear win over Switzerland.





Day 1



Pool A – Canada vs. USA



Our first game of the tournament saw Canada control the game throughout, scoring a goal in each of the first three quarters to take a 3-0 lead into the 4th quarter. The USA scored early to give themselves a chance to come back, but Canada added an insurance goal that kept the result comfortable despite one more USA field goal. Final score 4-2 Canada.



Pool A – Chile vs. Barbados



The match was closer than the rankings suggested. Barbados defended deep, looking for counter attack opportunities. Chile scored in the first quarter and held their lead at the half time interval. Barbados continued to hang tough and one of their few attacks led to a PC goal. The equaliser injected some energy into the game, but it was Chile who regained the lead in the first minute of the final quarter and despite a narrowly missed deflection held on to win. Final score 2-1 Chile.



Pool B – Japan vs. Switzerland



Japan came out the quicker of the two teams. Their speed presented many problems for the Swiss defence, who handled it with a well organised and patient display. The individual skill of the Japanese proved the difference though with three well taken solo efforts by Tanaka giving them a lead which never looked in jeopardy. Final score 3-0 Japan.



Pool B – Russia vs. Trinidad & Tobago



The final day 1 match saw the hosts take on Russia. Both teams played cautiously, looking to play for counter attacks. TTO used a counter attack to take an early lead. Another counter attack, this time for Russia, led to the equaliser just before halftime. Russia then took the lead from a penalty corner midway through the 3rd quarter. Two suspensions saw Russia play with 9-players for 2 minutes and TTO pressed for an equaliser, but there was no change to the score until late in the game when another Russian counter attack led to the final goal of the game. Final score 3-1 Russia.



Day 2



Pool A – USA vs. Barbados



As in Day 1 Barbados put up a good fight, using their speed to defend well. Unlike Day 1, they made a few errors and the USA made them count. Two goals in each of the first 2 quarters giving the Americans a 4-0 lead at halftime. Barbados regrouped and came out hard in the second half, conceding one goal in the third quarter. The USA continued their relentless push for more goals and were rewarded with a 6th goal before a consolation PS from Barbados. The Americans added one more for good measure shortly before the game ended. Final score 7-1 USA.



Pool A – Chile vs. Canada



Our second match of the day started off as a defensive exhibition from Chile as their GK and defenders kept out a series of Canadian penalty corners and shots from open play. The second half was the opposite of the first with Chile taking a surprise lead two minutes into the second quarter. Canada kept their composure and responded with 3 goals in four minutes near the end of the quarter. Canada kept up the pressure and added two more goals in the 4th quarter to complete a dominating performance. Final score 5-1 Canada.



Pool B – Russia vs. Japan



Game 3 saw the two opening day winners from Pool B. Japan used their relentless speed to attack the Russian goal. Their hard work was rewarded with 2 spectacularly deflected goals at the end of the first quarter. The Japanese scored a third, an amazing solo effort, midway through the second quarter to take a 3-goal lead into the halftime break. The Russians started the third quarter with more energy and kept the Japanese from scoring while creating a few chances for themselves. The fourth quarter continued like the third with the Russians pushing for a goal and the Japanese looking to score on the counter attack. They were eventually rewarded with a penalty corner goal, but it was little more than a consolation as Japan held on for the win. Final score 3-1 Japan.



Pool B – Switzerland vs. Trinidad & Tobago



Game 4 saw a matchup of teams trying to recover from opening day losses. The Swiss though got the game’s first goal from a field goal attempt. TTO stayed calm and put pressure on the Swiss. They forced a few penalty corners, scoring from their third. TTO then took control of the match with three goals right before halftime interval to lead 4-1 going into the 3rd quarter. The Swiss came out pressing hard, but it was TTO who extended their lead with their 4th penalty corner conversion. Switzerland did not give up and continued to push TTO back. They were rewarded with a field goal conversion before the physical nature of the game led 2 yellow card suspensions from either team. With 9 vs. 9 TTO scored a counter attack opportunity, securing their first win of the tournament. Final score 6-2 TTO.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release