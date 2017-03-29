

Rebecca



Nothing is stopping teenager Rebecca from playing hockey despite suffering from large tumours in her legs.





Rebecca has three large tumours growing in her left hip; “and is in a lot of pain at the moment.” Her dad Raymond explains.



“It is a big six/nine month for Rebecca as we hope the tumours don’t start growing again. She will be on crutches for eight weeks after the surgery at the weekend and will need to undergo intensive walking rehabilitation for six months as she will be left in a lot of pain and with a large nine inch scare across her the top of her left leg, hip and lower back.”



Rebecca has been fighting the pain so she can play her beloved sport; she finished the season with 11 goals for the ladies 5s team for Hampstead and Westminster, finishing second in the Middlesex Division 1 goal scorers. Ray gushes at how proud he is of his brave daughter ‘My Wife, Nikki and I are so proud of this goal scoring feat considering that during the past season the tumours that Rebecca has in her hip we growing larger and larger.’



Dad Raymond has been so inspired by his daughter’s bravery he has decided to take on the mammoth challenge to help raise funds for his daughter rehabilitation, walking 185 miles on the 8th of May where he will start from Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore, London, where Rebecca is being treated for cancer, to Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, where Rebecca was born in 1999.



Raymond continued; “I will get to Birkenhead on Friday 12th May 2017, and meet Rebecca and Nikki (my wife) there then head to the last game of the Season for Everton FC as we are big Everton fans, to do some fundraising. This is some mammoth daily walking but well worth it for my daughter! If you wish to donate please find my donation page here.”



We want to wish Rebecca all the best and the same to her Dad, Raymond.



England Hockey Board Media release