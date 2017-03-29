Team USA Comes Back to Tie Chile in Regulation Time to Win Shootouts



TACARIGUA, Trinidad & Tobago – With a win and loss pegged to their FIH Hockey World League Round 2 campaign, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s headed into its final pool play match with a clear intention: adding another victory to the count.





Unlike Team USA’s previous two matches, today’s game was held later in the afternoon with cooler Caribbean temperatures accompanying the 60 minutes of play. Action moved from end line to end line as the international squads settled into the match. Despite short spurts of attack developed from both sides, each competitor lacked the necessary finishing touches. A veteran backfield of Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.) and Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) utilized the width of the pitch, sliding the ball back and forth between the three in an attempt to stretch Chile’s press and outlet the ball in to pockets. While long leading passes were sent through, the efforts ultimately didn’t connect to the backboard.



With neither team able to convert in the first 15 minutes, the intensity kicked up in the second quarter. Harris stole a ball off of a scramble at the top of the attack circle and was able to send a strike on target but the ball flew wide of the left post. Chile quickly counter attacked, sprinting into the offensive end to launch a solid drive but the opportunity didn’t convert as a result of Aki Kaeppler (Stuttgart, Germany) tightly marking a Chile attacker at the stroke mark. Chile earned its first penalty corner of the match in the 21st minute where Vicente Martin was able to convert for Chile’s first goal with a direct strike from the top of the circle. With a halftime score of USA 0, Chile 1, the red, white and blue quickly generated counter attack, landing an attack penalty corner of it own by finding a Chile foot in the circle. A bobbled insert dismantled the chance to fire off a shot. Again off of a penalty corner, Chile’s Juan Amoroso capitalized on the opportunity to make the score USA 0, Chile 2.



The effort continued from USA who transitioned down field to gain a penalty corner off a dangerous deflection but was unable to get on the scoreboard. It was only in the 45th minute that Team USA’s forward effort paid off. Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.) was able to cut Chile’s lead in half by redirecting a ball past the opponent’s goalkeeper. Entering the fourth quarter, USA’s tempo on the ball was held high to win them a penalty corner opportunity in the 46th minute. Will Holt's (Camarillo, Calif.) classic swift drag flick changed the score to USA 2, Chile 2, to force the squads into shootout competition.



As the first game at the event to enter shootouts, USA and Chile took to the midfield to determine a final winner. Harris stepped up to take the team’s first shootout, but his hit went wide of the left post. In the goal cage for the red, white and blue was a confident Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) whose bold play of meeting the opposition straight on using double stacks kept Chile scoreless. Singh and Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) both plotted balls into the mesh to earn Team USA the victory.



The USMNT will be back on the turf Thursday, March 30 to begin crossovers.



USFHA media release