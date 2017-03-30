COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Since its inception in 2012, Masters field hockey in the United States has quickly grown. From that first year when a U.S. O-45 Men's Masters Team was entered in the inaugural FIH Masters Hockey World Cup, participation and interest has heightened so rapidly that USA Field Hockey is now looking to enter at least three men’s and three women’s teams in the 4th FIH Masters Hockey World Cup to be held from July 27 to August 5, 2018, in Terrassa, Spain.





There is also interest in entering a U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters Team in the Grand Masters World Cup to be held June 20 to June 30, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.



To promote further growth and reach a greater audience, U.S. Men’s and Women’s Masters Committees have created a website to showcase their accomplishments and highlight playing opportunities, both domestically and internationally. Although this website is still being developed and continually updated, the committees believe they are ready to share. It can be found by clicking here.



USFHA media release