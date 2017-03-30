

Repton U18 2016



The semi final line-up of the Boys U18 Schools Cup and Plate competitions are now known. The ties will be played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Wednesday 26th April with the finals the following day. Repton, who have held the Trophy for the last two seasons take on Kingston Grammar and Whitgift, who won the title in 2014, meet Queens Taunton.





Boys’ U18 Schools Cup Semi-final



Kingston Grammar v Repton

Whitgift v Queens Taunton



Boys' U18 Schools Cup Quarter Finals Results



Repton 5-1 Dean Close

Norwich 2-3 Queens Taunton

Simon Langton 2-3 Kingston Grammar

Oakham 3-6 Whitgift



The U18 Schools Plate has also reached the same stage with four teams having made it through to the semis at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Boys’ U18 Schools Plate Semi-finals



Merchant Taylors/Bancrofts v RGS Guildford

Millfield v Kings Chester



Boys' U18 Plate Quarter Finals Results



Millfield 5-2 Sherborne

King Edward VI Southampton 0-4 RGS Guildford

Merchant Taylors Middlesex – Bancroft tbc

Kings Chester 5-2 Trent



The Boys U18 competitions join the final stages of the U14 and U16 championships at Lee Valley, 25-27 April. These competitions see qualifiers from Regions playing in two pools of four with the top teams in each pool playing in the final. The U14 tournament is on Tuesday 25th April and the U16s on Wednesday 26th & Thursday 27th April.



Qualifiers are as follows. The five regional winners are joined by the runners up from last year’s winning region and the two winners from playoffs between the other four Regional runners-up.



Boys U14



POOL A



South 1 - Cranleigh

West 1 - Dean Close

East 1 - Greshams

Midlands/North Qualifier - Repton



POOL B



South 2 - Whitgift

Midlands 1 - Ratcliffe

North 1 - QEGS Wakefield

East/West Qualifier - Felsted



Boys U16



POOL C



Midlands 1 - Repton

East 1 - Bedford

North 1 - Altrincham Grammar

South/West Qualifier - Reeds



POOL D



Midlands 2 - Trent

South 1 - Whitgift

West 1 - Dean Close

East/North Qualifier - Felsted



England Hockey Board Media release