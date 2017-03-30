Boys Schools finalists confirmed
Repton U18 2016
The semi final line-up of the Boys U18 Schools Cup and Plate competitions are now known. The ties will be played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Wednesday 26th April with the finals the following day. Repton, who have held the Trophy for the last two seasons take on Kingston Grammar and Whitgift, who won the title in 2014, meet Queens Taunton.
Boys’ U18 Schools Cup Semi-final
Kingston Grammar v Repton
Whitgift v Queens Taunton
Boys' U18 Schools Cup Quarter Finals Results
Repton 5-1 Dean Close
Norwich 2-3 Queens Taunton
Simon Langton 2-3 Kingston Grammar
Oakham 3-6 Whitgift
The U18 Schools Plate has also reached the same stage with four teams having made it through to the semis at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.
Boys’ U18 Schools Plate Semi-finals
Merchant Taylors/Bancrofts v RGS Guildford
Millfield v Kings Chester
Boys' U18 Plate Quarter Finals Results
Millfield 5-2 Sherborne
King Edward VI Southampton 0-4 RGS Guildford
Merchant Taylors Middlesex – Bancroft tbc
Kings Chester 5-2 Trent
The Boys U18 competitions join the final stages of the U14 and U16 championships at Lee Valley, 25-27 April. These competitions see qualifiers from Regions playing in two pools of four with the top teams in each pool playing in the final. The U14 tournament is on Tuesday 25th April and the U16s on Wednesday 26th & Thursday 27th April.
Qualifiers are as follows. The five regional winners are joined by the runners up from last year’s winning region and the two winners from playoffs between the other four Regional runners-up.
Boys U14
POOL A
South 1 - Cranleigh
West 1 - Dean Close
East 1 - Greshams
Midlands/North Qualifier - Repton
POOL B
South 2 - Whitgift
Midlands 1 - Ratcliffe
North 1 - QEGS Wakefield
East/West Qualifier - Felsted
Boys U16
POOL C
Midlands 1 - Repton
East 1 - Bedford
North 1 - Altrincham Grammar
South/West Qualifier - Reeds
POOL D
Midlands 2 - Trent
South 1 - Whitgift
West 1 - Dean Close
East/North Qualifier - Felsted
