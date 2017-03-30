By Mike Haymonds







AMY COSTELLO is one of the new members of the Great Britain centralised training squad, beginning its build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She increased her credentials on the last league weekend by scoring one of University of Birmingham's goals in a 2-1 win over Canterbury which clinched the Students' fourth place in next month's Investec Championship play-offs.





Costello, a 19-year old Scottish defender, was not in the squad which toured South Africa two weeks ago but played in a recent three-match series of GB training games with Ireland at Bisham Abbey where the hosts won 5-3 - in which she scored - and 5-4 before a 1-1 draw.



On the league's final day four teams were contesting the last two play-off slots and East Grinstead finished third while Leicester and Clifton Robinsons missed out



In the play-off semi-finals league winners Surbiton meet the Birmingham Students while Holcombe face East Grinstead.



The Final Four for the men's competition were decided before the last round of league games and the semi-final pairings are league winners Wimbledon against Hampstead & Westminster and Holcombe vs Surbiton.



