The women’s Senior Cup will be engraved with a new name for the first time since 2014 as Ulster Elks’ bid for a three-in-a-row was quickly halted by Railway Union back in October. UCD are a familiar name on the trophy having most recently lifted it in 2014 and 2012, while for Cork Harlequins it has been a significantly longer wait since their title in 2000. But the sides look evenly matched with a plethora of Irish internationals taking to the pitch this weekend; potentially 10 members of the current Irish squad lining out.





UCD haven’t struggled for goals this season and sit top of the EY Hockey League, 11 points ahead of Harlequins, with Gillian Pinder and Katie Mullan frequently pulling the strings for the young side. The return of Deirdre Duke in recent weeks from a shoulder injury is a big boost to the team as well and Coach Miles Warren believes “our pace, quality in possession and absolute determination to never give up, no matter what the scoreline, will carry us through”, but is taking nothing for granted given the close nature of the last fixture between the two sides “That was a real high quality exhibition of attacking by both teams so we know they will pose a big threat to our goal”.



But the experience of Rachael Kohler and Karen Bateman could prove invaluable to the Munster side who will also be looking to Emma Buckley to have a big game in goal, something the former Irish Under 18 captain is more than capable of. Likewise, the drag-flicking ability of Roisin Upton, as displayed frequently at World League 2 in Malaysia in an Irish jersey, will be an important factor if Harlequins are going to land their first Senior Cup title in 17 years. Cork Harelquins manager Robert O’Sullivan added “We're very excited to be back in a national final after so long but we are under no illusions as to how difficult Sunday's game will be with the talent available to UCD. Our two encounters this season have gone down to the wire and we expect Sunday to be no different”.



Monkstown will defend their Men’s Irish Senior Cup title this Sunday in Belfield (3:15pm) against Banbridge, title holders in 2015, in what should be a hotly contested fixture. Banbridge sit 2nd in the EY Hockey League, 1 point behind leaders Three Rock and have a game in hand. Their resolute defence and virtually unbeatable Gareth Lennox in goal means they have the lowest goals against record in the league and have only conceded 1 goal in their senior cup run this year. Banbridge have a who’s who of Irish internationals with Ireland’ second most capped player Eugene Magee an important talisman for them, while Johnny McKee recently won Best Young Player at World League 2 in Belfast.



However, Banbridge Coach Mark Tumilty is conscious of the task at hand “I expect it to be a very tough game. Monkstown have a fantastic record in recent years in Irish competitions. My own squad has performed very well this season to date so confidence should be high going into the game”.



Monkstown are welcoming back their own world class goalkeeper in the form of David Fitzgerald but will be without key players Gareth Watkins and Richard Sykes. The side don’t have any problems getting the scoreboard ticking as they currently have the most ‘goals for’, alongside Lisnagarvey, in the EY Hockey League. They can boast Olympian Kyle Good in their arsenal alongside their ever-reliable captain Stephen Cole, with Lee Cole stepping back into the squad upon returning from international success at World League 2 with Ireland.



Monkstown Coach Michael Styles is acutely aware of the threat Banbridge pose “Every game between our two teams has been very tight and gone right to the wire so I am looking forward to this Sunday. Looking back at this season, Banbridge have been the top team in the league and have excelled in Europe. Both our league games against them have had very different results – from a 3:3 draw in Havelock Park, where I feel we very slightly shaded the better of the game, to the 5:1 loss at home in the Merrion Fleet Arena where Banbridge were clinical and punished us for every mistake we made. We know how good they can be, but if we perform then we can be extremely dangerous. I think it has all the elements for a cracking game”.



Womens Irish Senior Cup Final: Cork Harlequins vs UCD at 1pm in Belfield 2/4/17

Mens Irish Senior Cup Final: Banbridge vs Monkstown at 3:15pm in Belfield 2/4/17



Irish Hockey Association media release