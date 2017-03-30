

Picture: Anne Laure Happe



Saint Germain confirmed they are the champions of the French regular season as they produced an emphatic 12-1 win over Stade Francais to move six points clear of rivals Racing Club de France.





The two clubs will meet next weekend in the final round of matches before advancing to the Top 4 with two of either CA Montrouge, FC Lyon and Lille.



For St Ger, they were rarely in trouble as Hugo Genestet’s backhand strike gave them an early lead. He would got on to score a hat-trick with a goal from a corner and one from a stroke.



Blaise Rogeau made it 2-0 at quarter-time before Frederic Verrier and Hugo’s second made it 4-0 by the half. Kevin Mercurio and Martin Genestet stretched the lead to six before Stade got one back.



But further goals from Thomas Pauchet, Rogeau, Tom, Hugo and Martin Genestet and a late corner from William Jeammot completed the dozen.



Racing were hoping they could take the league battle down to the last weekend but were caught by a late equaliser at FC Lyon after Nicolas Martin-Brisac and Jean-Laurent Kieffer had given them a 2-1 lead.



Euro Hockey League media release