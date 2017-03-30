Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia down Pakistan 3-0 in 2nd Hockey Test

Published on Thursday, 30 March 2017
Pakistan gave an improved performance in the 2nd match of the 4-test series against Australia, the world's no 1 team, at the Marrara hockey stadium in Darwin.



The hosts,  who had won 6-1 in the opening test,  today defeated Pakistan 3-0.  

It was a fast paced game and both the sides had several chances off open play as well as penalty corners. However, the hosts had the better of the exchanges most of the time. All the three Aussie goals came through field attempts.

In the first test, Pakistan had seemingly lost the script completely in the final phase and conceded four goals in the last 16 minutes. Today, they fought well till the end. Kookaburras, who had gone ahead by three goals in the 33rd minute, couldn't add to their tally in the remaining time.

Scorers: Tom Wickham (15), Trent Mitton (30), Aaron Kleinshmidt (33)

3rd Test is scheduled on Friday

PHF Media release

