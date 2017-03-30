Kookaburras win game 2 of International Hockey Open
Defeat Pakistan 3 - 0
Holly MacNeil
There was some spectacular hockey on display tonight at the Darwin International Hockey Open, with the fast-paced game giving both sides ample opportunity to score; however, it was the Kookaburras who came away with their second win of the series defeating Pakistan 3 – 0.
After a couple of missed opportunities early in the first quarter, the Kookaburras were in with an early lead thanks to a scrabble in the Australian circle resulting in a field goal for Tom Wickham.
Pakistan had an opportunity on a penalty corner early into the second quarter, before Australia’s Flynn Ogilvie and Kiran Arunasalam made a late break for goal which narrowly missed the post.
With only a minute to go before half time the Kookaburras went for it; a penalty corner narrowly missing the mark, before Trent Mitton added to the goal tally with a strike that sailed straight past Pakistan goalkeeper Amjad Ali.
Three minutes into the second half and the Kookaburras were at it again, Aaron Kleinschmidt scoring a field goal from a reverse flick, extending the Australian’s lead to 3 – 0.
Both teams continued to press going into the final quarter, but as the final buzzer sounded the score remained at 3 – 0 in Australia’s favour.
Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “It was a tournament match tonight, with very tight conditions. We had to make play from a team that was camped in the back 35 so it really good practice for us going forward.
“To come away with a 3 – nil win when it wasn’t our best game and we made a lot of mistakes was fantastic. It was pleasing that there were also some good passages, and more importantly that we can learn a lot from that performance.”
The Kookaburras next take on Pakistan on Friday evening at 7pm ACST at the Marrara Hockey Stadium, with tickets available through www.Ntix.com.au
KOOKABURRAS 3 (2)
Tom Wickham 15 (FG)
Trent Mitton 30 (FG)
Aaron Kleinschmidt 33 (FG)
PAKISTAN 0 (0)
Kookaburras squad v Pakistan
Josh Beltz (Hobart, TAS) 17/2
Tristan Clemons (Bunbury, WA) 32/0
Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 26/9
Matthew Dawson (Killarney Valley, NSW) 64/9
Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS) 10/1
Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT) 71/25
Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC) 11/3
Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW) 45/12
Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD) 116/48
Tom Wickham (Adelaide, SA) 4/2
Matthew Willis (Tamworth, NSW) 17/2
Used Substitutes
Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC) 2/0
Ben Craig (Lane Cove, NSW) 10/2
Casey Hammond (Bundoora, VIC) 10/0
Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD) 293/24
Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA) 77/0
Trent Mitton (Perth, WA) 104/42
Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC) 11/0
Hockey Australia media release