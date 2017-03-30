...humbled in 5-1 loss to Japan



By Mark Pouchet



Head coach of the men’s senior hockey team Glen “Fido” Francis is appealing for local fans to come out strongly for Team TTO today when they tackle the USA in the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s World League Hockey Round 2 tournament that continues at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.





The No. 33-ranked Team TTO will face off against the No. 29-ranked Americans from 8pm., the last of the four quarter-finals and will be seeking a place in the top semi-final draw.



“The approach is to be basically mentally strong, we know it is going to be a tough game,” Francis said. “Games between us and the USA are always tight, so we need to be very clinical. We will get chances and we need to put them away and need to work a little harder than the USA. We know they are going to come out and work very hard and we are just asking for the crowd support to give us that extra push and I think everything will work out well.”



T&T concluded their pool B campaign with a loss against the Pool’s top-seed Japan, a 5-1 defeat at the sticks of the Asians, who ranks No. 16 in the world.

Tactically, Francis said Team TTO matched the Japan outfit, but “they had one or two class players that made the difference in the game, while our guys were a little bit intimidated the first part of the game.”



Two Japanese class players were certainly the deft, quick and marauding pair of Kentaro Fukuda, who notched two items Tuesday, and Kenta Tanaka-- the tournament’s leading goalscorer with six-- also netted one that sent the Japan team up 3-0 into the halt-time period.



Team TTO’s Tariq Marcano scored his squad’s only goal in the last quarter after some sustained attacks and a series of penalty corners. But Shota Yamada (52nd) and Kaito Tanaka (58th) completed a strong Japan finish.



“All in all I think it was a good game for us,” Francis said, “the guy are still level-headed and we achieved our two main objectives in terms of not finishing last in the group and not having to face Canada in the crossover quarter-final.”



But Francis said team TTO will now strip fitter and sharper for the USA after their tough Pool B encounters with Russia and Japan.



“We will come out better... We learned a lot from them (Japan and Russia) and we have a lot of young guys who played these quality teams for the first time, so that experience and that physicality definitely was an issue for them.



“Now they understand how much harder they have to work to get the ball, how much more effort they need to put in. So they are encouraged and looking forward to the quarter-final which is the game we need to put everything into and hopefully we advance to the semis,” Francis concluded.



Only the top two teams at the end of the tournament Sunday will qualify for the semi-final stage of the World League. The third-placed team will only progress if they are ranked higher than Scotland (27th). Only Canada, Japan, Russia and Chile fulfil this criteria.



T&T squad: From: 4.Aidan de Gannes, 6. Marcus Pascal, 7.Kwandwane Browne, 8.Stefan Mouttet, 12.Daniel Byer, 13.Keiron Emmanuel, 14.Darren Cowie (captain), 17.Marcus James, 18.Mickell Pierre, 19.Shaquille Daniel, 20.Jordan Reynos, 21.Tariq Marcano, 22.Kristien Emmanuel, 23.Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), 25.Kwasi Emmanuel (goalkeeper), 26.Jordan Vieira, 29.Dylan Francis, 31.Teague Marcano.



USA squad: From: 3.Michael Barminski, 4.Tyler Sundeen, 6.Alexander Grassi 7.Ruben van Dam, 8.Nick Molcsan, 9.Adam Miller, 11.William Holt, 12.Ajai Dhadwal (captain), 13.Amardeep Khokar, 14.Tom Barrat, 18.Paul Singh, 19.Andy Zayac (goalkeeper), 20Sean Cicchi, 22.Jonathan Orozco, 23.Aki Kaepeller, 26.Mohan Gandhi, 29.Brandon Karess (goalkeeper)



Today’s matches

Canada vs Switzerland, 1:15 p.m.

Russia vs Chile, 3.30 p.m.

Japan vs Barbados, 5:45 p.m.

USA vs T&T, 8 p.m.



Tuesday’s results

Japan 5 (Kentaro Fukuda 6th, 21st, Kenta Tanaka 30th, Shota Yamada 52nd, Kaito Tanaka 58th) T&T 1 (Tariq Marcano 49th)



Trinidad & Tobago Express