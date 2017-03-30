Damian Gordon





FIH World League R2, Tacarigua - Chile vs. Canada (Photo: J-M Productions)



Canada and Japan have lived up to their top team ranking each comfortably winning Pool A and B respectively. Russia has been made to work for their 2nd place in Pool B finish and Chile has struggled to look like the 4th best team in the tournament. After a slow start, USA have strung together some strong performances to boost their quarterfinal credentials. Switzerland were upset by the host nation, who have used the home support to play above their world ranking. Barbados have fought hard, but seem short in the experience and quality necessary upset the pre-tournament positions.





Canada has dominated in their quietly efficient way scoring a tournament high 16 goals. They have blended their steady efficiency with the skill and speed of Gabriel HO-GARCIA and Keegan PEREIRA to demonstrate why they are the highest ranked team in the tournament. Switzerland have had a tough tournament, losing all three of their matches. They have been well organised and skilful, but seem to lack the incisive attacking threat to upset the Canadians. Advantage Canada.



The Russians were able to stretch the lightning quick Japanese with a combination of disciplined defending and aggressive attacking. They might be the most tactical adaptive team in the tournament as they made noticeably positive adjustments against each of their three Pool B opponents. While Chile have struggled to impose themselves on the tournament, they have also proven difficult to break down. The Chileans have yet to concede a first half goal and may yet be able to get past the Russians if they can put together a stronger second half. Advantage Russia.



After the host nation, Japan have captured the hearts of the fans with their speed, skill and a paradox of humble flair. #9 Kenta TANAKA, in particular, is a crowd favourite with his tournament leading 6 goals. Their defence has been tough also, allowing a tournament low 2 goals. It seems a big ask for Barbados to do anything other than damage control, while gaining experience for the remaining tournament matches. GK and captain Andre BOYCE has made many good saves in the tournament, it is likely that he will be very busy today. Advantage Japan.



The Americans only seemed to find their feet in the tournament from the 4th quarter of their opening match against Canada. From that point on, they have looked steadily stronger with Pat HARRIS and Will HOLT providing an attacking threat, while captain Ajai DHADWAL and Mohan GANDHI have spearheaded a total team defensive effort. USA must favour their chances to improve on their 5th place tournament rank. First they have to get past a determined host nation and PAHF rival. T&T have already upset the tournament rankings by defeating the Swiss in Pool play and they look hungry to repeat the feat. Kwan BROWNE has expectedly been one of their outstanding players, but Mickell PIERRE and captain Darren COWIE have also stepped up to lead a team with 3 debutants into competitive performances against higher ranked opponents. They will be going all out to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. Advantage USA.



The Round 2, Tacarigua tournament ranking of the teams (world ranking in brackets) is 1. Canada (11), 2. Japan (14), 3. Russia (22), 4. Chile (26), 5. USA (29), 6. Switzerland (30), 7. hosts Trinidad & Tobago (33) and 8. Barbados (49).



Pan American Hockey Federaion media release