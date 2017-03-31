Penny Sidhu







Congratulations to Joshua Burt for winning the 2016 Sports Accounting Australia Victorian Official of the Year award.





In 2016 Joshua was appointed as Technical Officer for the women's Jr. World Cup Qualifier and the men's Four Nations Tournament. Joshua officiated the Gold medal match at the Rio Olympic Games and was name the Hockey Australia Technical Official of the Year.



Josh is a much loved and admired member of the hockey community, not just in Victoria but throughout the world. Not content with just coaching, Josh became the Manager of the Australian Men’s Hockey Team (The Kookaburras) in 2010, a position he had worked tirelessly to achieve and loved dearly. At about this time, he started down the Technical Official pathway. His game knowledge and respect within the hockey community soon saw him appointed in his first international match (2011 Oceania Cup). Shortly after that he received his first overseas appointment as a Judge at the 1st Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.



ABOUT THE VICTORIAN SPORT AWARDS



For more than 30 Years the Victorian Sport Awards has recognised outstanding achievements in sport - individual athletes, teams, coaches, officials, and administrators. In an exciting new development, the Awards will for the first time include community sport and active recreation categories as it has been combined with the Victorian Community Sport and Recreation Awards.



This new development, presented by the State Government of Victoria and Vicsport, will see the full spectrum of Victorian sport represented and recognised, from grassroots through to elite level.



(Source: www.vicsport.com.au/awards)



