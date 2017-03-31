MUSCAT: Hockey India Chief Executive Officer Elena Norman was on Friday awarded with the Diploma of Merit by the Asian Hockey Federation here during the AHF Congress.





The event was graced by Prince AHF President Prince Abdullah, FIH CEO Jason McCracken, Executive Board Member of AHF Akhtar Rasool and President of UAE Hockey Ismail Ali Al Banna among other distinguised dignitaries.



Norman was awarded the rare distinction for her contribution as the CEO of Hockey India which has had an outstanding impact on the development and promotion of Asian hockey within the continent and beyond.



The Diploma of Merit was presented to her by Ismail Ali Al Banna, President UAE Hockey.



On recieving the prestigious award, Norman said, "I would like to thank the Asian Hockey Federation for recognising the efforts of Hockey India. Over the years, we have strived towards promoting hockey at all levels and have earnestly worked towards garnering support required to make hockey a popular sport not just in the region but world over with our activities including the Coal India Hockey India League.



"I would like to thank the entire team at Hockey India, Executive Board and our players for their contribution. This rare distinction will only inspire us to do better work in promoting hockey."



The Times of India