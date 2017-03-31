Durban Girls College retains 100% record after wining the cup for the seventh time



by Rudy Nkgadima





Standing solid, Maris Stella’s keeper Kristina le Roux boldly stands her ground next to a lurking Amba Brown from Durban Girls’ College as the ball pops up during the semi-final of the Durban Central Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge.



DURBAN Girls’ College, raised the cup for the seventh time in the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge which took place at the 3 Schools’ Trust astroturf in Glenwood on Sunday.





In a seamless display of exquisite hockey, College dominated from the get go showing off why they have owned this regional since the tournament’s inception. Advancing effortlessly through to the finals, they met St Henry’s Marist College for the second time, having met earlier in the pool games. College maintained possession in the crowning game, breaking St Henry’s defense three times and not allowing any opportunities to find the back of their goals. Goal scorers for DGC Emma Sharratt, Bulelwa Mzimela and Georgia Cloete respectively, all were in the right spot at the right time to convert the field goals enabling them to determinedly claim victory over St Henry’s.





St Henry’s Melissa Calitz fires in a shot during a short corner, with the support of Isabella Goncalves during the Durban Central Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge that took place at 3 Schools Trust Astro.



DCG Captain Lori Niemand, who was ecstatic with the win, said “We always love the SPAR tournament as it is loads of fun and there is great sportsmanship shown on and off the field. Today we worked hard as a team, and kept passing to each other and communicating well, leading to the final outcome.”



St Henry’s quietly advanced through their pool games and finished second on the log, behind College. Durban Girls’ High and Maris Stella ended their efforts at the top of their pool. The four teams proceeded to a cross pool play off. Durban Girls College’s centre forward Georgia Cloete landed her teams two solid goals to Maris Stella’s nil sadly knocking them out of play.



A delighted coach for Durban Girls’ College, Bell Meek said after the prize giving, “I was impressed with the girls, they played with a really good spirit in everything they did.Throughout the course of the day, College showed great improvement, and built on that with every game. I was very happy with their progress.”



Durban Girls’ College is the sixth team to go through to the Grand Finals that takes place at St Mary’s in July, and will join Our Lady of Fatima, who won the Durban North Regionals on Saturday, March 25, and four other teams that have already secured their berth at the tournament, Ferrum High School (Northern KZN); St John’s DSG (PMB Central); St Anne’s College (PMB North) and Amanzimtoti High School (DBN South).



Berea Mail