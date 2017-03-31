by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Since 2004, two sports schools have won the double in the boys’ competition of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) for a total of nine times.





Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) did the double five times – in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009 – while Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) clinched it from 2012 to 2015.



Last year, SSTMI retained the league but lost the overall title to BJSS 4-3 in the final.



So, it is no surprise that these two schools will again start as favourites for the Division One and overall titles when the MJHL begin today.



BJSS coach Lokman Yahya is confident his boys can do the double again, especially since he has retained 16 of the 20 players from last year’s squad.



“I have a solid team capable of strongly challenging for the double in this Under-19 tournament ... I have faith in my players,” said Lokman, who has been coaching BJSS for the last seven years.



“The good news is that we have a calibre forward in Arif Sabron, who can score field goals as well from penalty corner setpieces.



“He won the top scorer’s award last year with 21 goals and was also named the best player in the MJHL. I expect him to do the same this year.”



Ten teams will feature in Division One this year. They are SSTMI, BJSS, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), Pahang Hockey Academy, Olak-Nurinsafi, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar, MSSWPKL, Felda Juniors and Politeknik Malaysia.



Lokman has picked SSTMI and the Pahang Hockey Academy as their toughest challengers.



SSTMI are determined to win the double and equal BJSS’ record.



Coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman, who has guided SSTMI to the double four times, said: “A strong challenge from BJSS will definitely spur players from both teams to play their best. That will be good for hockey and the league.



“It will also spur my players to go all out to achieve the double.”



But for now, Wan Roslan and Lokman will have to put their rivalry aside as they jointly take charge of the national team competing in the Under-18 Asian School Boys’ Hockey competition in Bhopal, India, from April 4-12. The team will leave for India tomorrow.



SSTMI and BJSS’ matches this weekend have been postponed as their players will also be involved in the tournament in India. The two schools will begin the MJHL campaign on April 16.



The Star of Malaysia