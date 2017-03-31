



The race for this season`s National League titles is certainly hotting up; Grange have moved into the favourites spot in the men`s race after Uddingston produced a 2-1 win over 12-times winners Bromac Kelburne, while the destiny of the women`s title might be a little clearer after Sunday`s clash between Grove Menzieshill and Edinburgh University.





Uddingston undoubtedly upset the applecart last weekend, they lost 6-3 to Grange on Saturday but a day later upset Kelburne`s plans for a 13th consecutive league by inflicting only their second reversal of the season. The consequence was that Grange slipped into pole position by a single point with three games left



David Knipe, Grange`s coach, is fully aware that the destiny of the title lies in his charges own hands, but he is content to play down the significance and concentrate solely on the home game against Watsonians. "Watsonians are having a good season so we know we have to keep working and improving to win this game," said Knipe



Grange won the earlier fixture 5-2 with captain Cammie Fraser scoring a hat-trick, but Knipe is fully aware that any slip-up in the final run-in could be fatal to his side`s aspirations, so perhaps there is additional pressure on the match.



Watsonians lie sixth in the table after reasonable results since the restart, but were on the wrong end of a six-goal defeat by Western Wildcats last weekend.



Kelburne are not so likely to stumble in their game against a Clydesdale side that have lost their last three encounters.



Uddingston have their own aspiration of holding onto that top four spot, but face a Wildcats` side that have scored 14 goals without reply in their last three outings. After the Kelburne result there is clearly a new spring in the Uddingston step, as mentioned by Captain Tom Hyndman. He said, "One of the biggest factors against Kelburne that kept our focus was the fact that we never got on each other`s back, we worked as a team and rarely showed dissent to the umpires."



Uddingston took six games to record their first win of the season, but then notched up five further victories in the following nine league matches.



Hyndman said: "Without doubt having brought in three new Malaysian players has been one of our biggest strengths. With one playing defence, midfield and attack, we have strengthened all areas of the pitch.



"However, I can`t take anything away from our domestic players, the work rate, team effort and composure pushed us to the 70 minute mark."



On the Wildcats` game, Hyndman said: "We are not a team that would get over confident after the Kelburne result as well as having beaten Wildcats in the first game. Should we play the game we have been playing, we hope to break Western`s recent form and take the three points."



Uddingston have another chance to pick up more points when they entertain Grove Menzieshill at home on Sunday.



Both Edinburgh University and Hillhead have had a rather miserable run of results since the restart and both have slipped into the relegation zone. They meet head-to-head at Peffermill with the winner reversing the recent trend.



A few weeks ago Gordonians looked dead and buried, but two recent victories have put them within four points of Clydesdale. If the Aberdonians can pick up another three points against Grove Menzieshill, then survival may still be on the agenda.







There can be no doubting the women`s National League 1 game of the weekend, the long-awaited clash between unbeaten Grove Menzieshill and champions Edinburgh University on Tayside.



Grove Menzieshill are in the driving seat, they have won all their games to date and have a two-point lead, and with a game in hand. On paper this may seem a clear advantage but the Taysiders` remaining games include a double against third placed Milne Craig Western and another with the Edinburgh students, so the title race is far from concluded.



Sam Judge, Edinburgh`s player/coach, will take encouragement from their 3-1 victory over Grove Menzieshill in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup a few weeks ago.



Edinburgh will spend their weekend on Tayside - on Saturday they take on Dundee Wanderers. Earlier in the campaign Wanderers came to the capital and left on the wrong end of a 6-0 reversal, Sophie Maunder was top scorer that day with a couple.



While Wanderers have not made their usual impact this season, any side with the mercurial Vikki Bunce along with young talent like Emily Dark and Charlotte Watson cannot be discounted.



On Saturday Grove Menzieshill are up against bottom side CALA and will hope to continue their good form.



Saturday may not be an easy day for Western, they travel to Auchenhowie to face a Wildcats side that have made fourth place their own. And the Auchenhowie side are only three points adrift of Western, but with two more games played.



However, the sides met earlier this month at Titwood and Western emerged comfortable four goal winners.



At the other end of the table it would appear that Watsonians have made a successful bid for safety from the relegation web with a late surge that included back-to-back victories over CALA and Erskine Stewart`s Melville, along with a very creditable goalless draw with Western.



Erskine, Kelburne and Hillhead look destined to take part in the relegation play-off unless one of their number can repeat Watsonians' lifeline tactics. Kelburne are perhaps best placed, but even if they can take all six points from this weekend`s encounters with Erskine and Hillhead, that would still not be enough to escape the play-offs.



Scottish Hockey Union media release