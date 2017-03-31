ARI BARROW





Carlton Redcliffs celebrate after winning the Canterbury premier hockey men's final last year. Joseph Johnson



The Canterbury premier hockey championship gets underway this weekend, with plenty of intrigue in store as the Carlton Redcliffs look to defend their men's and women's titles. .





Recently renamed Bealey's Ale House Canterbury premier league, the 2017 competition will have all 15 clubs returning to fight for the most sought after titles in Canterbury hockey.



Carlton Redcliffs' men and women had memorable seasons last year with the women breaking a three-year hoodoo after reaching two previous finals. Both teams however will be up against it this season with a number of sides looking to punt them off their pedestal.





Gemma McCaw at last year's Rio Olympics (playing under her maiden name). She will play for Carlton Redcliffs. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images



Running fast in favour of the defending women's champions is Black Stick's Gemma McCaw's availability for at least the beginning of the season as she is taking a break from international hockey, along with Black Stick Sophie Cocks.



Other Black Sticks Jordy Grant, Catherine Tinning and Jessie Anderson, along with the uncapped Cass Reid will all contribute to Harewood's chances this season. Former Black Stick Sian Fremaux has returned from France and will slot in to her former HSOB/Burnside club.



The men's side of the draw will have noticeable added strength in retired Black Stick Brad Shaw's permanent return to club hockey for Southern United. Black Sticks Richard Bain (Harewood) and Willy Davidson (Carlton Redcliffs) will also be available.



The format for 2017 is the same as last year, with eight sides in the men's draw and seven in the women's. Rankings from last year have been combined to create an overall CPL ranking.



The CPL Championship will be played over two rounds, with the President's Shield and Rosebowl up for grabs for the teams at the top of the standings at the end of the rounds.



Talking points:

* Trent Summers, who has over 50 caps for the Canterbury Cavaliers moves from captaining University to play for Carlton Redcliffs. University men have a tough adjustment to make after losing Summers, Guy Strawbridge (Canterbury u21s) and Jono Anderson from their midfield.

* Cavaliers and Redcliffs goalkeeper George Enersen has been selected for the Black Sticks and will be in Auckland this season. Sean Poulsen replaces him in the cage.

* Cocks (100 Black Sticks caps) at only 23 is taking a break from international hockey and will play for Redcliffs, changing from her High School Old Boys side/Burnside. She and McCaw are likely to be a prolific strike line.

* Southern United men lose 19-year-old Sam Lane to Auckland for Black Sticks duty which will be a huge loss as the young gun was a lethal scoring machine in 2016. However they welcome back Shaw after his retirement from international hockey.

- HSOB/Burnside men have lost Black Stick Dave Brydon, but have picked up Strawbridge from University and welcomed junior Black Stick James Bennett from his studies in Dunedin.



THIS WEEK:

Men:

1:15pm Carlton Redcliffs v University, Waimakariri Turf

1:45pm Marist v Southern United Stingers, Marist Park at St Bede's College

2:45pm HSOB/Burnside v Avon, Waimakariri Turf

3:20pm Harewood v Hornby Vipers, Marist Park at St Bede's College



Women:

Carlton Redcliffs, bye

12:15pm Marist v Southern United Stars, Marist Park at St Bede's College

4:15pm HSOB/Burnside v H & B Avon, Waimakariri Turf

4:50pm Harewood v Hornby Tigers, Marist Park at St. Bede's College



