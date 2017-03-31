

Four Hawke's Bay school teams will take to the turf this week, alongside top international players at the Festival of Hockey.





The annual event is back for a fourth year and runs from March 31 to April 9 with games played between the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park in Hastings and Park Island in Napier.



The top division of competition is the Hawke's Bay Cup which features international women's teams from New Zealand, Australia, America and Japan.



The next level of competition is the national affiliates tournament with male and female Maori, regional and university teams.



Napier Girls' High School students Kaitlin Cotter and Mikeely Jones, both 15, are part of the Furnware cup competition, a tournament between eight female high school teams from around the North Island.



Mikeely, a striker and mid-field player, grew up playing hockey as her father was keen on the sport.



When she first started playing in Tauranga she was six or seven-years-old and most of her games were played on grass; it was a real treat to have a turn playing on an astroturf field.



But she has more than made up for it, playing for Napier Girls' High School's top team, representing the region and playing for a club side.



Last year both girls had the opportunity to watch the international games from a special position as they were stationed on the edge of the pitch as ball girls to retrieve shots hit over the sidelines.



After the players warmed down the girls were also welcomed for photos. "They were all really nice," Mikeely said about the Black Sticks New Zealand team.



Kaitlin, who plays the position of mid-field or inner said she was looking forward to having a home crowd at the tournament.



"Lots of people we know can watch and it's the start of the year so it's a new team."



She was also looking at playing the team from Auckland Diocesan School as this was the team's first time at the event.



Their first match of the tournament is April 5 at 6.45pm against another Hawke's Bay team, Havelock North High School.



More information and tickets for the event can be purchased at the Festival of Hockey website.



