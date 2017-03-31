HASTINGS, New Zealand - The U.S. Women's National Team is ready to put all the training they have done in 2017 to the test. After splitting two pre-event matches with New Zealand, the USWNT will enter its first tournament since playing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with competition at The Hawke's Bay Cup. Many new faces will get the opportunity to showcase their skills against highly ranked international competition.





Following an extended training block on the west coast, USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman named 19 athletes to represent the United States in The Hawke’s Bay Cup from Sunday, March 31 to Friday April, 9. Among those selected, six will be earning their first international cap at the senior level and of those, two athletes were pulled up from the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. Click here for the 2017 USWNT’s Hawke’s Bay Cup Roster.



"After a great month of training in California I am happy to announce the team that will travel to New Zealand," said Schopman. "The games we play there will give us much needed experience on the international level and show us on which areas we need to focus moving forward to World League Semifinals in July. Two players in the selection are selected from the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team for this tour. Both Erin Matson and Ashley Hoffman have showed me their continued progress and I am giving them the opportunity to show their potential with the senior team."



The tournament, hosted in Hastings, New Zealand, will act an integral pitch primer for Team USA’s stacked summer schedule of competition including July’s FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa and August’s Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa.



Gathering at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park to vie for the cup alongside Team USA (Hero FIH World Rank 6) are Australia (Hero FIH World Rank 3), New Zealand (Hero FIH World Rank 5) and Japan (Hero FIH World Rank 11). The event schedule can be viewed by clicking here.



USWNT The Hawke's Bay Cup Schedule:

Date Local Time EST Time Match

Friday, March 31 4:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. (3/30) USA vs. Australia

Saturday, April 1 3:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. (3/31) USA vs. Japan

Monday, April 3 6:00 p.m. 2:00 a.m. (4/3) USA vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, Aril 4 4:00 p.m. 12:00 a.m. (4/4) USA vs. Australia

Thursday, April 6 3:30 p.m. 11:30 p.m. (4/5) USA vs. Japan

Saturday, April 8 5:00 p.m. 1:00 a.m. (4/8) USA vs. New Zealand

Sunday, April 9 3:00 p.m 11:00 p.m. (4/8) 3rd/4th Placement

5:15 p.m. 1:15 a.m. (4/9) 1st/2nd Placement



*All times are local to New Zealand

* Local time is 17+ hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time



Only the final three days of competition will be live streamed. For viewing link, please check out The Hawke's Bay Cup event page on Thursday, April 6 (Wednesday, April 5 EST).



USFHA media release