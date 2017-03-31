Madi Ratcliffe scores for Australia



Holly MacNeil







Napier, New Zealand) - The Hockeyroos took on the USA today in the first game of the four nations Hawkes Bay Cup in which they will also compete against Japan and home side, the New Zealand Black Sticks. In a tightly fought match, the Hockeyroos came away with a one – all draw in their first game of 2017.





The USA were the first to score, with captain Alyssa Parker fighting through the Australian defence to get a field goal in past Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. Both teams were pressing in the second half with plenty of opportunities but it was to no avail, with the score remaining at USA 1 – 0 AUS going into the half time break.



Two minutes into the second half and Madi Ratcliffe fought back for the Hockeyroos, scoring a sensational field goal from a tomahawk which again left the competition on an even playing field.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “We were a bit rusty and sluggish to begin with, being our first game for the year, however we were able to talk about this before going into the second half and we came back with a clearer approach and played well.



“Kristina Bates debuted today, and she played a reasonable game so she’ll all the better for it tomorrow. Madi Ratcliffe also scored her first goal for the Hockeyroos after being out with injury for a little while, so that was pleasing, and will be a great confidence boost for her.



“I think the one all score line was about right going on the play of the game.”



The Hockeyroos next play New Zealand tomorrow at 3pm AEDT / 12pm AWST. Keep up to date with the score by following @Hockeyroos on Twitter.



HOCKEYROOS 1 (0)

Madi Ratcliffe 32 (FG)



USA 1 (1)

Alyssa Parker 8 (FG)



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Saturday 1 April: AUS v NZL 5pm NZDT / 3pm AEDT / 12pm AWST

Monday 3 April: AUS v JPN 4pm NZST / 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST

Tuesday 4 April: AUS v USA 4pm NZST / 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST

Thursday 6 April: AUS v NZL 5.30pm NZST / 3.30pm AEST / 1.30pm AWST

Saturday 8 April: AUS v JPN 3pm NZST / 1pm AEST / 11am AWST

Sunday 9: Finals



Hockeyroos team v USA

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC) 1/0

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 5/0

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 112/10

Kirstin Dwyer (Mackay, QLD) 121/2

Ashlea Fey (Sunshine Coast, QLD) 7/2

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 7/2

Gabi Nance (Kingscliff, NSW) *Plays for SA 49/3

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 190/37

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW) 5/0

Madi Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 4/1

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW) 57/7



Used Substitute

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 22/4

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 128/3

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 10/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 40/4

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 164/65

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 13/0

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) 84/0



Hockey Australia media release