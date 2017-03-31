By Mark Pouchet





EXPERIENCED GOALKEEPER: Petal Derry, left, in action for T&T.



Trinidad and Tobago's senior women's hockey team will face Chile tomorrow from 3 p.m. as they open their FIH Women's World League Round Two campaign in West Vancouver, Canada.





Captain Patricia Wright-Alexis's squad, ranked 34th in the world, is the bottom-seeded team in the seven-team April 1-9 tournament.



They are grouped in Pool B with Canada, Chile and Mexico while Rio Olympic team India, the competition's top seed and number 12 world-ranked team, heads Pool A with Belarus and Uruguay.



Head coach Brian Garcia's charges will then meet Mexico Sunday before rounding out the round-robin stage with an encounter with Canada on Tuesday.



In the three-team FIH World League Round One qualifier in Salamanca, Mexico last October, Team TTO were second behind the hosts as both team readily outclassed Guatemala.



Mexico defeated Team TTO 3-0 and 4-1 in their match-ups while they walloped Guatemala 13-0 and 14-0 in their two clashes.



But the current team in West Vancouver has much more strength and depth than that which toured Mexico.



Midfielder Kristin Abreu (Northeastern University/Boston), wing/centre back Katherine Benjamin who plys her trade in the Premier Division in England and forward/midfielder Kimberly Young who plays professionally in New Zealand, have joined the squad in Canada to add their quality.



Also making a return to national team duties is captain Wright-Alexis, who missed the FIH Women's World League Round 1 competition in Salamanca, Mexico due to pregnancy, and Kwylan Jagassar. Amanda Tang Nian and Samantha Olton will make their senior team debuts in this tournament.



The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the semifinal stage of the FIH World League.



This is T&T women's third qualification for the FIH World League Round 2, following on their fifth place finish in Brazil in 2013; the local stickwomen were sixth in Uruguay in 2015.



T&T women's squad



Kristin Abreu, Katherine Benjamin, Petal Derry (goalkeeper), Chelsea Dey, Kayla Marie Escayg (goalkeeper), Brittney Hingh, Zene Henry, Kwylan Jagassar, Felicia King, Sekayi Liburd, Yesenia Luces, Fiona O'Brien, Saarah Olton, Samantha Olton, Anya Sealy, Amanda Tang Nian, Patricia Wright-Alexis (captain), Kimberly Young



FIH Women's World League



Round 2 schedule (TT time)



April 1



A-India vs Uruguay, 3 p.m.

B-Chile vs Team TTO, 5:15 p.m.

B-Canada vs Mexico, 7:30 p.m.



April 2



A-Belarus vs India, 3 p.m.

B-Mexico vs Team TTO, 5:15 p.m.

B-Chile vs Canada, 7:30p.m.



April 4



B-Mexico vs Chile, 3 p.m.

A-Uruguay vs Belarus, 5:15 p.m.

B-Canada vs Team TTO, 7:30 p.m.



April 6



Quarterfinals (5:15 p.m. & 7:30 p.m)



April 8



5th/7th, 3 p.m.

Semifinal 1, 5:15 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 7:30 p.m.



April 9



5th/6th, 3 p,m.

3rd/4th, 5:15 p.m.

Final, 7:30 p.m.



Trinidad & Tobago Express