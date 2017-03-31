USMNT Overcomes Host Nation 3-2 in Shootout Competition



TACARIGUA, Trinidad & Tobago – Under the bright stadium lights of National Hockey Centre, a fast and physical quarterfinal game unfolded between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Trinidad and Tobago National Squad (TTO) at FIH Hockey World League Round 2. After a hard-fought competition, Team USA secured the win on the final match report with a shootout score of 3-2.





With the stands full of energy, Team USA went head to head with the host nation. Initially proving to be stronger on the ball, the red, white and blue patiently passed around the perimeter of the attack circle. Despite feeding the ball through to ready forwards, flurries of hard hits didn’t cross the goal line. Team USA’s aggressive offensive line earned three penalty corners in the first quarter, two of the shots taken by Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) and one by Will Holt (Camarillo, Calif.), but the direct flicks didn’t convert.



Shifting to the other end of the pitch, TTO striker Tariq Marcano’s quick drag flick hit the crossbar without a result but generated a shift in momentum. TTO moved into their offensive end determined to strike but a composed USA defense channeled fast runs to the baseline or went one-on-one to strip the ball away from their opponent. A threatening crossed ball from TTO’s forward line nearly trailed in front of the goal but was cut short by USA defender Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.) who intercepted the play.



In the second quarter TTO forced an error in their attack circle to win their first penalty corner. The goal-bound ball hit a USA foot, earning TTO a stroke. A strong performance by USA goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) denied the shot with a glove save. Firing back in the 23rd minute, TTO secured a penalty corner, slamming an initial shot on target. After a scramble at the top of the circle, the ball hit the mesh courtesy of Mickell Pierre to make the score USA 0, TTO 1. Shortly after, Karess charged after the ball as a lone TTO forward entered the offensive end. Although redirecting the play, the ball ricocheted off Karess’ pads to the right post where Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) used an outlet pass to extinguish the dangerous advance. In the 34th minute of play, TTO was awarded a penalty corner but USA's Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) used a solid stick effort to halt the ball's path to the goal.



The last minutes of play contained the most scoreboard excitement. In the 58th minute, Dylan Francis charged into TTO’s attacking end to place a ball past Karess’ reach making the score USA 0, TTO 2. USA subbed out goalkeeper Karess, turning Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.) into a kicking back. In the same minute, Team USA quickly responded with two goals. Michael Barminski’s (Ventura, Calif.) precision hit from close range and Pat Harris’ (Moorpark, Calif.) low, baseline shot hit the roof of the goal cage for a tremendous comeback in the last seconds of play. Tied in regulation time, 2-2, the squads went into shootouts.



Haris, Dhadwal and Sundeen struck hard blows into the backboard. Karess’ quick reflexes and stick save only permitted two goals into the goal cage to give USA the win.



The USMNT will be back on the turf Saturday, April 1 to take on Japan at 8:00 p.m. EST for semifinals.



USFHA media release