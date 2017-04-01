

U16 Club Finals 2015 Surbiton



Next weekend sees the first national outdoor club competitions of the season decided with the finals of the Boys’ and Girls’ U16 Club Championships at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





In both competitions eight teams have battled through local, Tier 1, leagues and area, Tier 2, competitions to reach the final stages. In each competition teams play in two groups of four with the teams finishing second in each pool playing off for third place and the two pool winners qualifying for the competition final.



Surbiton, who won the boys’ and girls’ title in 2016, return to defend their title. Beeston, Bowdon and Cheltenham are undefeated in this year’s boys’ competition and will look to challenge for honours. In the girls’ 4 teams are undefeated, Isca, Marlow, Surbiton and Stourport, with the latter having scored 54 goals and conceded only 1 to date.



The full list of participating teams is as follows;

Boys' Pool A - Havant, Beeston, Guildford, Bowdon

Boys' Pool B –Cheltenham, Surbiton, Lichfield, Harrogate

Girls' Pool C - Beeston, Stourport, Isca, Southgate

Girls' Pool D –Ben Rhydding, Reading, Surbiton, Marlow



Full schedules can be found > U16 Club Finals Schedule



Ticket Prices

One Day Ticket

Adults: £7.00

U18s: £2.00

Two Day Ticket (U16 & U18s only)

Adults: £12.00

U18s: £3.00



Ticket prices increase if purchased on the day at the venue.

You can purchase tickets for the event here.



Venue

Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

Eton Manor, Leadmill Lane,

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park,

London

E20 3AD



Please note there that parking on site is limited and is therefore reserved for participating teams and officials. Therefore there is strictly no parking for spectators.



England Hockey Board Media release