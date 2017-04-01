Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U16 Boys & Girls Club Championships Finals

Published on Saturday, 01 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
U16 Club Finals 2015 Surbiton

Next weekend sees the first national outdoor club competitions of the season decided with the finals of the Boys’ and Girls’ U16 Club Championships at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



In both competitions eight teams have battled through local, Tier 1, leagues and area, Tier 2, competitions to reach the final stages. In each competition teams play in two groups of four with the teams finishing second in each pool playing off for third place and the two pool winners qualifying for the competition final.

Surbiton, who won the boys’ and girls’ title in 2016, return to defend their title. Beeston, Bowdon and Cheltenham are undefeated in this year’s boys’ competition and will look to challenge for honours. In the girls’ 4 teams are undefeated, Isca, Marlow, Surbiton and Stourport, with the latter having scored 54 goals and conceded only 1 to date.

The full list of participating teams is as follows;
Boys' Pool A - Havant, Beeston, Guildford, Bowdon
Boys' Pool B –Cheltenham, Surbiton, Lichfield, Harrogate
Girls' Pool C -  Beeston, Stourport, Isca, Southgate
Girls' Pool D –Ben Rhydding, Reading, Surbiton, Marlow

Full schedules can be found > U16 Club Finals Schedule

Ticket Prices
One Day Ticket
Adults: £7.00
U18s: £2.00
Two Day Ticket (U16 & U18s only)
Adults: £12.00
U18s: £3.00

Ticket prices increase if purchased on the day at the venue.
You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Venue
Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre
Eton Manor, Leadmill Lane,
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park,
London
E20 3AD

Please note there that parking on site is limited and is therefore reserved for participating teams and officials. Therefore there is strictly no parking for spectators.

England Hockey Board Media release

 

